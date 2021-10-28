Play ‘Inscryption’ And Don’t Read Anything About It Until You Do

It feels like everyone with an audience to entertain has been wanting to try their hand at their very own Squid Game since the release of the hit Netflix show. There are version of the kids games displayed in the hit series in Roblox, Grand Theft Auto V and pretty much any game with a creator mode, right now. There’s even Crab Game, dedicated to replicating the series on Steam. And although video games are a pretty good way to play out the events of the show, doing it in real life is even better. Minus the murder, obviously.

