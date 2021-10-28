Play ‘Inscryption’ And Don’t Read Anything About It Until You Do

Evercade’s new array of arcade game compilations, released to coincide with the launch of its VS home console, includes a cartridge full of Technōs Japan titles. As the developer of Double Dragon, Technōs established a pedigree for side-scrolling beat ‘em ups in the 1980s and ‘90s, and some of these titles are included on the new cart. There’s Double Dragon II: The Revenge from 1988, and The Combatribes from 1990, both worthy of a few virtual quarters in the 21st century. And then there’s Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone, also released into arcades in 1990 - a game notable not so much for its gameplay, which followed tried-and-tested patterns, but its introduction of a feature that today represents one of gaming’s most debated topics.
Comments / 0