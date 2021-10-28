CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play ‘Inscryption’ And Don’t Read Anything About It Until You Do

By Julian Benson
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 7 days ago
It’s hard to recommend Inscryption. Not because it’s bad - it’s one of the best games I’ve played this year - but because much of what makes it good are its many surprises. In telling people why they should drop everything and play it before it’s spoiled you risk taking away...

Slate

If You Want to Play the Best Game of 2021, Don’t Read This

Inscryption, out now on PC, is unlike anything else released this year—and easily one of the best video games of 2021. But I cannot … no, I MUST not spoil what makes it so good. Instead, I insist that you stop everything, go buy the game, and not return until you’ve played and finished it on your own Do not—I repeat, DO NOT—keep reading this review.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

How ‘Destiny 2’ Let A Non-Binary Player Show Off Their Other Side

The customisability and constant evolution of MMOs makes them ripe for self-expression, and Bungie's free-to-play shooter Destiny 2 is no exception. For marketing and communications specialist Blake Dove, the version of themselves they control in the game is a hunter named Kris - and this 'other me' is quite different to how they are in real life.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Free Games: 'Age Of Empires 4', 'Darq' and Big Ol' Sea Bass

Happy Halloween! I hope you're feeling adequately horrified and ready to hunker down to some cosy gaming days. With some frightful freebies on offer this week, there's no reason to face the scary world and all the trick-or-treating kids. Make some pumpkin pie, grab a blanket, and get yourself onto these free games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Card Games#Game Mechanics#Losing It#Hearthstone
GAMINGbible

‘Mario Party Superstars’ Review: The Best Collection Of Multiplayer Minigames

There’s a sordid pleasure to beating someone at a video game. I’m not referring to the smug satisfaction of proving you’re the better player. After all, winning often isn’t based on skill. No, I’m referring to the schadenfreude of seeing someone else lose. The relatively innocent thrill of earning the top spot isn’t as enjoyable as watching someone fail, and the Mario Party series - including the new Mario Party Superstars - is perfect for this dubious sense of fulfilment.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Great, But Its QTEs Nearly Ruin It

I’m just into the third chapter of Square Enix’s new Marvel game, Guardians of the Galaxy, and y’know, I’m liking it a lot. I’ve read the reviews - including our own - and sure, yes, the combat does feel fairly repetitive already. Fun, but it knows what it is and doesn’t ask more of itself or the player. But the script is sharp, the pacing brisk, and there’s real warmth and heart in the writing - so far, anyway. It’s a game I’m looking forward to playing more of.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Why ‘Bloodborne’ Is The Perfect Horror Game For Halloween

Halloween is one of my favourite times of year. For one thing, it’s the only occasion where it’s acceptable to send your children or younger siblings out begging for chocolate, essentially turning them into a team of creepily dressed deliveroo drivers who work for free and bring bags fun-sized Kit Kats straight back to you while you sit on the sofa and binge-watch Midnight Mass.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Fallout: New Vegas' Fan Sequel Gets The 4K Remaster It Deserves

Fallout: Project Mojave looks simply stunning with these mods, bringing the experience of setting off into the Wasteland into 2021 with fittingly flashy visuals. Project Mojave is a mod for Fallout 4 that picks up the threads of Fallout: New Vegas six years after the end of the game. With an entire remake of the New Vegas Strip, new weapons, more than 800 remade assets, three player homes and new outfits to name but a few of the features that the team has lovingly recreated in the new engine, it’s a godsend for those hankering for the classic era of RPGs.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Pokimane Wins $25,000 In IRL Squid Game Competition

It feels like everyone with an audience to entertain has been wanting to try their hand at their very own Squid Game since the release of the hit Netflix show. There are version of the kids games displayed in the hit series in Roblox, Grand Theft Auto V and pretty much any game with a creator mode, right now. There’s even Crab Game, dedicated to replicating the series on Steam. And although video games are a pretty good way to play out the events of the show, doing it in real life is even better. Minus the murder, obviously.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation Free Games Blow PS Plus' November Lineup Away

Sony has a bit of an unusual set-up with its PlayStation subscriptions. There is both PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, the former acts as a library of games subscribers can play and the latter is where you get free games to keep every month. And although most subscribers talk about Plus rather than Now, PlayStation Now’s new games absolutely blow the November lineup out of the water.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Ridiculous ‘New World’ Exploit Crashes Players’ Games By Hovering Over General Chat

Amazon Games has finally found success with one of its games, New World. But despite its popularity and huge launch numbers, there have been a few issues with the game already. We’ve previously written about how fans could be invincible by wiggling their client on-screen, for example, but a new video from YouTuber Josh Strife Hayes uncovers a game-breaking bug caused by a potentially dangerous issue.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Loving The Latest Free Games

In a wonderful break from normality, PlayStation Plus subscribers actually seem genuinely enthusiastic about the latest free games - some of them, at least. Earlier this week, Sony confirmed that the November 2021 PlayStation Plus games will be Among Us-style party game World Class Trouble, dodgeball battle royale Knockout City, and underrated action-RPG Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. On top of that, anyone with a PlayStation VR headset can grab the following three games: The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Video Game Microtransactions Are Much Older Than You Think

Evercade’s new array of arcade game compilations, released to coincide with the launch of its VS home console, includes a cartridge full of Technōs Japan titles. As the developer of Double Dragon, Technōs established a pedigree for side-scrolling beat ‘em ups in the 1980s and ‘90s, and some of these titles are included on the new cart. There’s Double Dragon II: The Revenge from 1988, and The Combatribes from 1990, both worthy of a few virtual quarters in the 21st century. And then there’s Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone, also released into arcades in 1990 - a game notable not so much for its gameplay, which followed tried-and-tested patterns, but its introduction of a feature that today represents one of gaming’s most debated topics.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Assassin's Creed Infinity’ Is A Huge, Story Driven Experience, Says Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the newest entry to the series, is not a free-to-play title in spite of the rumours swirling about what this online game is offering players. Assassin’s Creed is sort of like your younger sibling. You’ve known them, well, their whole life, and as the years pass they change like you’ve changed. One day, you turn to them and say, “you like Milkybars, don’t you, Assassin’s Creed?” And they reply, “I used to, but I’ve kind of grown out of that phase.” The silence that hangs in the air reinforces your terrible mortality.
VIDEO GAMES
