They Need Time to “Reimagine” Things, Apparently. Early 2022 was supposed to see a very special Blizzard event: “BlizzConline”. The previous years weren’t too kind to Blizzcon, given that they had to switch to an online setting – but switching to an online world isn’t, by itself, some kind of death knell for a gaming event. Valve faced this problem recently with their invitational DOTA 2 tournament – once intended as an in-person gathering, a spike in Covid meant that the event had to be cancelled at the last minute, and switch to an online environment. While Blizzard clearly had the intent of doing something similar, they won’t even be going that far: a recent blog post announced that there would be no Blizzcon 2022 – nothing in person, nothing online, nothing at all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO