Sudan military leader fires 6 diplomats who criticized coup

By SAMY MAGDY - Associated Press
Norman Transcript
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s strongman fired at least six ambassadors, including the envoys to the U.S., the European Union and France, after they condemned the military's takeover of the country, a military official said Thursday. The diplomats pledged their support for the now-deposed government of Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok....

www.normantranscript.com

