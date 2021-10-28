CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-IOC to make decision on weightlifting and boxing ‘as soon as possible’

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will make a decision as early as possible on whether boxing and weightlifting will be at the Paris 2024 Games, president Thomas Bach said on...

