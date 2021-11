Some rural Utahns want each county represented by one state Senate seat. The problem is that it’s illegal under the U.S. Constitution. Courts have ruled that unless the population is roughly the same in each county, that proposal violates the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which requires equal protection under the law. Some want the state to try to overturn that legal precedent, but it doesn't seem like a battle the Legislature is keen on taking up. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO