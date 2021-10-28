CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Defendant in Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy Sentenced in Maryland to Eight Years in Federal Prison

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuXwb_0cfGLS4F00
Stock Photo

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Troy Lee Neal, age 42, of Elkton, Maryland, to eight years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III of the Maryland State Police; and Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams.

According to his guilty plea, investigators identified Neal as well as co-defendants Mark Williams and Kevin Johnson as suppliers of cocaine after an extended investigation dating back to 2019. The conspiracy members distributed crack cocaine to multiple customers in Elkton, Maryland.

Law enforcement also intercepted at least eight instances in which Neal, or his co-conspirators, conversed in coded conversations about drug activity. For example, on May 27, 2020, after a series of calls between a co-conspirator and a customer, police observed Neal and a co-conspirator visit a customer’s residence. Shortly after their arrival, two male customers entered the co-conspirator’s residence. After one of the two male customers left the residence, police conducted a traffic stop of this customer and seized 3.6 grams of crack cocaine. At that time, Williams, Neal, and Johnson were arrested.

As stated in his plea agreement, on June 13, 2020 law enforcement covertly observed Neal, Williams, and Johnson depart from Neal’s residence and travel to the Bronx in New York, where investigators believe that the conspiracy members obtained cocaine. The next day, on June 14, 2020, law enforcement observed the three men travel back to Neal’s residence. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Neal’s residence and recovered 497 grams of compressed suspected cocaine, several bags of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, and several cell phones.

Co-defendant Mark Williams was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on September 23, 2021 for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Co-defendant Kevin Johnson was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for the same charges on August 23, 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

Justin Ryan Best, age 46, of Laurel, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Norfolk Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution and Bribery of a Federal Agent

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 262 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and bribery of a public official. According to court documents, Donatarius Leshay Boone, 31, received numerous packages through the U.S. Postal Service containing pressed fentanyl pills over the course of approximately sixteen months. Once received, Boone wholesale distributed the pills to at least three other individuals for further sale and distribution. Although these pills contained fentanyl, they were pressed to look like real prescription opioid medication.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Report Annapolis

Heroin and Cocaine Suppliers for Bloods Gang Members Sentenced in Virginia

A New Jersey couple was sentenced to 125 and 30 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine to members of the Bloods gang. According to court documents, from at least 2015 to 2017, Stephen Price, 48, and Dominique Waller, 33, both of Freehold, New Jersey, participated in a conspiracy to traffic drugs from New Jersey for distribution in the Hampton Roads region. Price was one of the sources of supply for members of the Bloods criminal street gang on the Virginia Peninsula. Price traveled to Virginia and provided gang members with distribution quantities of cocaine and heroin. Price also would distribute cocaine and heroin to Bloods gang members who traveled from Virginia to New Jersey to obtain the narcotics for redistribution on the Virginia Peninsula. When Price was unavailable, Waller would meet with the gang members and provide them with narcotics. Price and Waller would then launder the proceeds from the sale of the narcotics, which in total amounted to almost $550,000.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
Elkton, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Maryland Brothers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Money Laundering in Connection with Elder Romance Scheme

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced David Annor, age 28 and Lesley Annor, age 23, both of Gaithersburg, Maryland to federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. David Annor, Lesley Annor, and their co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims. David Annor was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Lesley Annor was sentenced to 20 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The court also ordered the Annors to pay $6,278,250 in restitution.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Police Announces Northern District Homicide Arrest

In reference to the homicide of 19 year-old Andrew Frazier, Homicide detectives have arrested 19 year-old Datwain Jackson of Baltimore. According to investigators, the victim was standing in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road the when he was shot by the suspect. The victim then ran to the 5400 block of Lothian Road where he collapsed, and later died at an area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Adams
Report Annapolis

Wanted Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged with Drug Offense

A wanted man was located in Glen Burnie and now faces additional charges, after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs while being taken into custody. On October 21, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were checking on a business located in the 600 block of Crain Highway when they observed a subject known to have an outstanding arrest warrant.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Virginia Woman Arrested in Dark Web Murder-for-Hire Plot

A Culpeper woman, who went online in an attempt to hire a hitman using bitcoin, was arrested n federal criminal charges. According to court documents, Annie Nicole Ritenour, 25, placed an “order” via the Dark Web that advertised murder-for-hire services. Ritenour created an account with the website and deposited approximately $3,200 in bitcoin to hire a hitman to kill her intended victim. To further assist with her “order,” Ritenour uploaded photos of her intended victim, as well as other personal information, including their place of employment, type of vehicle they own, and the best time and place to kill them.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cocaine#Defendants#Special Agent#The Maryland State Police#Cecil County Sheriff
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Remains Jailed in West Virginia Following Arrest For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Minors

An Annapolis man remains held at a West Virginia jail after being arrested for allegedly taking pictures of minors inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

West VA Authorities Arrest John Knoll, Jr., 21, of Annapolis, For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Juveniles

Authorities in West Virginia have arrested and charged a man from Annapolis for allegedly taking pictures of children inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison on Arson Charge Following a 2017 Pasadena Bar Fire

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Jamie Clemons, age 36 of Pasadena, Maryland, to nine years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for malicious destruction of a property by fire, in connection with the fire on July 28, 2017, at Coconut Charlie’s, a bar in Pasadena. Judge Bennett also ordered Clemons to pay restitution in the amount of $560,346.26. As a result of the arson, Coconut Charlie’s sustained over $500,000 in damage; the building was razed and the business was forced to permanently close.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Wanted Baltimore Man Arrested in Pasadena, Reportedly Found with Pot and Stolen Loaded Gun

A wanted Baltimore man was found in possession of marijuana and a stolen loaded handgun while being arrested in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a silver Honda on Ritchie Highway near East Hamburg Street. The driver was found to have an open arrest warrant and was taken into custody.
PASADENA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Texas Physician Found Guilty for Unlawfully Prescribing Over 1.3 Million Doses of Opioids

A federal jury convicted a Houston-area physician for unlawfully prescribing more than 1.3 million doses of opioids. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Parvez Qureshi, 56, of Houston, Texas, a medical doctor, conspired to and did unlawfully prescribe controlled substances from 2014 through February 2016 for patients at Spring Shadows Medical Clinic of Houston (Spring Shadows), a clinic owned by Rubeena Ayesha, an advanced practice nurse practitioner. Ayesha, 52, of Houston, previously pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme and is awaiting sentencing before U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt of the Southern District of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy