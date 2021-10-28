CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not just in football but Cristiano Ronaldo has exceptional skills in pampering his lady love as well. He dons Georgina Rodriguez head to toe in Chanel and Prada and even gives a monthly allowance of $110k.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo has carved a permanent name for himself in football history. The man who started his sports career journey at just 17 years of age by playing for the Portugal team didn’t take too long to become the topmost football player in the world. Today, the man enjoys a very...

