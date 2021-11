At GOLF.com, we live and breathe golf, but it still leaves us perplexed. So we sent eight staffers on a game-improvement journey, courtesy of GOLFTEC. My golf swing is as homegrown as they come. I never took lessons growing up, and my game is much more feel-based than concerned with perfect technique. This strategy got my game into pretty solid shape over the years. As of spring of 2021, my handicap index was in the mid-single digits, and I was confident in what I could do on the course.

