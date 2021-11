The Columbia Garden Club is bringing a bright touch of fall flowers to the new Blue Star Memorial Marker site at the Veterans Hospital complex on Garners Ferry Road. Trudy Miles Wilson, chair of the of the Blue Star Memorial Project, led the planting project Thursday, October 14 after overseeing the marker’s relocation in March to the VA site from Sesquicentennial Park. The prominent location was chosen to be a part of the nearby Fisher House with its construction set to begin this fall. The marker site will be the starting point of a fitness track, built in conjunction with the Fisher House, which will encompass the entire grounds of the VA hospital complex.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO