CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

What happens when the wind doesn't blow? Building the energy systems of the future

By Hannah Bloomfield
World Economic Forum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's vital renewable energy solutions have the capabilities to produce enough power for the countries installing them. Throughout the summer, warm and windless months meant wind farms across Europe were not producing a consistent amount of electricity. UK-based power company SSE stated that its renewable assets produced 32% less...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 4

Duane Olmsted
7d ago

what happens when they freeze up which is common in the northern states !!! don't get rid of your Coleman lanterns and wood stoves !!!!

Reply
2
Related
TheConversationAU

More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action

As the world shifts to renewable energy and fossil fuel industries close down, what will happen to the local workforce, communities and businesses that depend on them? This week, at the global climate summit in Glasgow, business, government, and civil society leaders discussed how a “just transition” can help address the social challenges ahead. The term “just transition” is about prioritising decent work and quality jobs for displaced workers as coal mines, oil refineries, power plants and more, are rapidly phased out. But, as we explain in our recent research paper, the idea of a just transition needs to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

The price of solar power has fallen by over 80% since 2010. Here's why

Research from Our World in Data shows that the cost of renewable energy has drastically fallen since 2010. This decrease in price is vital for the rapid and widespread adoption of renewable energy moving forward. The world is still a long way from producing all of its required electricity via...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Renewable Energy#Energy Systems#Wind Turbine#Sse
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Here's how supply chain issues are affecting renewable energy projects

Solar power was at its cheapest in 2020. However, supply chain disruptions mean that 56% of worldwide utility-scale solar projects planned for 2022 could be postposed or cancelled. Below is a breakdown of the causes behind this problem, which are centred around the current price increases and cost uncertainty of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Game changing’ EU satellite programme to provide real-time greenhouse gas emissions monitoring

A “constellation of dedicated satellites” is to be launched into orbit by the European Union to closely monitor humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions in detail.Scientists working on the project said the “game-changing” tool will be able to detect carbon dioxide and methane emissions “with unprecedented accuracy and detail – and close to real time.”The satellites – which will form part of the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) – will even be capable of looking at individual carbon dioxide and methane sources such as power plants and fossil fuel production sites, the service said.The project, which will be launched and fully...
SCIENCE
naturalgasworld.com

What role for hydrogen in Turkey’s energy future?

It provides an interesting case study on some of the key aspects that a country needs to consider when looking to incorporate low-carbon hydrogen into the development of their energy economy. Since early 2020, Turkey has been considering the role of hydrogen in its energy future with a view to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

How Australia's coal country past is scuppering its renewable energy future

The crucial climate change summit in Glasgow has just begun, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is bringing his widely criticised plan for net-zero emissions by 2050 to the negotiating table. Released last week, the plan promises to deliver deep cuts to Australia’s greenhouse-gas emissions by relying on new technology, while eschewing taxes and mandates. As the Grattan Institute warned this week, this will fail unless the government rolls out other market-based policies too, including better plans to use already existing low-emissions technology for vehicles and energy. The priority technologies identified in the plan include clean hydrogen, ultra low-cost solar, energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Why a radical refresh is needed to get offshore wind in the world's sails

A vast expansion of offshore wind is required to meet the world's green energy needs. Both the offshore wind technology and policy need overhauling. Innovative industries such as electric vehicles can show how this can be achieved. As we arrive in Glasgow for COP26, billed as the “world’s last best...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Why tackling deforestation is so important for slowing climate change

Deforestation is a major contributor to carbon emissions. 16% of all emissions comes from how humans use land. Halting deforestation will reduce the number of total carbon emissions and can help achieve global efforts to reach net-zero. As part of its push for a deal at COP26, the UK government...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Namibia's energy transition: Moving from policy to climate action

Namibia's contribution to the fight against climate change is a ‘strategic bet’. A key component of the country's energy transition is to leverage its natural endowments to attract much-needed foreign direct investment. As it participates in COP26, Namibia has promised to reduce its emissions by 91% over the next five...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Problems with the power grid

The Oct. 25 front-page article “Power grid buckles amid failures to act on warming” didn’t mention two challenges to the grid: electric cars and bitcoin. The grid is only part of our energy problem. The majority of our electricity will be fossil-fuel-derived for many years to come. Renewables and nuclear power can help in solving the climate crisis, but they will not soon replace fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

Before we become too enraptured with mainstream media headlines about “energy shocks” and “energy crisis”, there is one very important fact to consider: We are not short on crude oil or natural gas. As a cartel, OPEC can choose to produce more at any time. It chooses not to. That is a form of price manipulation. Russia is withholding natural gas from Europe, presently holding gas hostage at a time of European crisis until Germany certifies Nord Stream 2 to go live. That is also price manipulation - and a form with which we are all familiar.
TRAFFIC
World Economic Forum

Research shows COVID-19 did not stop clean energy jobs from rising

The number of clean energy jobs around the world has risen, but must be accompanied by good conditions and opportunities for women. 500,000 more jobs in renewable energy were made in 2020 from 2019, with a third of them being in solar power. Rwanda is encouraging girls to study engineering,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy