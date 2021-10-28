CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

CMBS set to break Financial Crisis record

By Keith Larsen
therealdeal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate owners have had a rocky love affair with cheap debt. Commercial...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Metro Bank shares leap after Carlyle takeover approach

Metro Bank has confirmed that it has received a takeover approach from US private equity giant Carlyle Shares in the company soared by more than a third shortly after the announcementThe challenger bank said it has engaged with Carlyle over the possible offer, following reports by Bloomberg but advised shareholders to take no further action.“This announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer… and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms nor structure on which any offer might be made,” Metro Bank added.Carlyle now has a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmbs#Financial Crisis#Commercial Real Estate#Commercial Mortgage
The Independent

Ultra-low mortgage deals vanish ahead of Bank of England base rate decision

Ultra-low mortgage rates have already been vanishing amid expectations that the Bank of England base rate could increase soon.On Thursday, the Bank will reveal whether it will hike the base rate amid pressure from inflation or maintain the existing 0.1% rate for at least one more month.On October 25 there were 82 fixed-rate mortgages available at 0.84% to 0.99% but by Tuesday this week this had shrunk to 22 deals, according to analysis by Defaqto.Last week the average two-year fixed mortgage rate for a first-time buyer putting down a 5% deposit was 2.45%. This has jumped over the past week...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
WINKNEWS.com

Buy Now, Pay Later: The next financial crisis?

You may have noticed more “buy now, pay later” options online and in-store checkouts, for anything from clothes to electronics to furniture. Target is one of the latest retailers to announce it is offering this payment option ahead of the holiday shopping season. WINK News Investigative Reporter Celine McArthur explains how it works and what you need to know before you sign up.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Homeowners face biggest rise in mortgage payments since financial crisis

British homeowners are facing the biggest hike in mortgage payments since the financial crisis, with interest rates already beginning to rise the day after Rishi Sunak’s Budget announcement, according to new analysis.The average household on a standard variable-rate mortgage will pay £510 more per year in 2023 as interest rates rise, the Liberal Democrats found.Halifax said on Thursday it would increase rates on several of its mortgage deals by 0.2 percentage points from 1 November, and Barclays announced a 0.35 percentage point hike. HSBC also said it would put up rates, while NatWest increased its rates by 0.1 percentage points.The...
BUSINESS
mining.com

BMO Financial Group vice-chair warns of a potential critical minerals crisis

One of the unexpected repercussions caused by the covid-19 pandemic was the impact it had on global supply chains, pushing up the price of commodities and resources across the board, including within the mining industry. The cracks in the supply chains also highlighted broader geopolitical issues affecting world economies, including the reliance on limited sources of extracting certain minerals and refining them. And at the top of the list of commodities deemed of strategic importance are critical minerals.
ECONOMY
The Beacon Newspapers

What to do should a financial crisis arise

As the economy struggles to regain its footing after the pandemic recession, many Americans are facing serious financial problems. If you are one of them, I recommend an excellent new book by Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary. It is very easy for individuals facing financial problems to make...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

1M in mortgage forbearance, highest number since financial crisis

About 1 million U.S. homeowners with a mortgage are still in some stage of a mortgage payment forbearance program with their lender. And many who are, need the help. The current rate of delinquencies at all stages is 3.5%, and that is historically high. “The last time we saw this...
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

During a Financial Crisis, Gold Is Still Your Best Bet

When it comes to a financial crisis, investors will want to have gold on their side based on data from yesteryear. “During major financial crises in history, gold has vastly outperformed paper assets,” wrote Stefan Gleason of Money Metals Exchange. From a micro perspective, investors only have to look at...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

One Vanderbilt's Green CMBS Loan 'Shattered All Sorts Of Records' With Investor Demand In Overdrive

As building sustainability becomes increasingly important for office users to sign a lease, financing new office developments or renovations is about to get greener. As lenders have raised funds dedicated to sustainability-driven investment, they are increasingly looking to place that capital into the renovation and construction of office buildings that focus on environmentally friendly design and development, speakers at Bisnow’s Future of the Workplace event last week said.
ECONOMY
Daily Californian

Can Bitcoin Cause a Financial Crisis?

Bitcoin has undoubtedly gained increasing popularity worldwide. That’s because some investors have lost trust in centralized banks. Although Bitcoin’s growth isn’t necessarily problematic, it has enticed corporate institutions to invest in it. That means this virtual currency could evolve into a systematic risk to the conventional financial system. Today, an...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy