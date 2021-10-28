CMBS set to break Financial Crisis record

British homeowners are facing the biggest hike in mortgage payments since the financial crisis, with interest rates already beginning to rise the day after Rishi Sunak’s Budget announcement, according to new analysis.The average household on a standard variable-rate mortgage will pay £510 more per year in 2023 as interest rates rise, the Liberal Democrats found.Halifax said on Thursday it would increase rates on several of its mortgage deals by 0.2 percentage points from 1 November, and Barclays announced a 0.35 percentage point hike. HSBC also said it would put up rates, while NatWest increased its rates by 0.1 percentage points.The...
