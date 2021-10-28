American women

Achievements: Five years ago, Jones co-founded Be Nimble, a not-for-profit social enterprise with a goal of advancing diversity initiatives to create a fully inclusive tech ecosystem in Indianapolis. Then two years ago, she co-founded Sixty8 Capital, the first Indiana-based venture capital firm dedicated to investing in startups led by Black, Latino, female and LGBTQ founders. In May, Sixty8 Capital announced it had closed on a new $20 million venture fund. Jones said she’s the first Black woman general partner in Indiana to lead a fund. She’s proud of her “trailblazing programs that are led with cultural competency and address unmet needs in our community of entrepreneurs and job seekers,” she said. “I sometimes wake up and can’t believe that is my life.”

