New Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have gone about a lot of my life at the same speed. My feet touched the ground, and it's been one speed ever since—full speed. I am not an anomaly, as a female in American culture we have assumed this role. Especially as moms, women in the workforce, female identified...

Business Insider

Higher Heights and the Center for American Women and Politics Release Reaching Higher: Black Women in American Politics 2021

This report will be launched at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, with a robust discussion of national political experts, including Glynda C. Carrand Kelly Dittmar, Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL); A'shanti Gholar, President of Emerge; Minyon Moore, Principal at Dewey Square Group, Nikole Killion, Congressional Correspondent, CBS News, and Sonya Ross, Founder & Editor in Chief, Black Women Unmuted. To view this event at 11 am ET, please visit here.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ibj.com

Women of Influence

Achievements: Five years ago, Jones co-founded Be Nimble, a not-for-profit social enterprise with a goal of advancing diversity initiatives to create a fully inclusive tech ecosystem in Indianapolis. Then two years ago, she co-founded Sixty8 Capital, the first Indiana-based venture capital firm dedicated to investing in startups led by Black, Latino, female and LGBTQ founders. In May, Sixty8 Capital announced it had closed on a new $20 million venture fund. Jones said she’s the first Black woman general partner in Indiana to lead a fund. She’s proud of her “trailblazing programs that are led with cultural competency and address unmet needs in our community of entrepreneurs and job seekers,” she said. “I sometimes wake up and can’t believe that is my life.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
msmagazine.com

Stop Treating Violence Against Asian American Women as Just a Racism Problem

Studies suggest the number of Asian American women who have experienced sexual violence could be as high as 55 percent. The U.S, marked a somber commemoration last month: the six-month anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings. The murders of eight people, including six Asian American women, prompted a national conversation...
SOCIETY
Glamour

Women of the Year

The vaccine pioneer protecting the world. The most powerful force in hip-hop. The TV detective campaigning for survivors in real life. The superheroes of democracy. The activists countering Asian American hate one meal at a time. And the poet who became the voice of a generation. Meet the class of 2021.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Person
Joe Biden
Michigan Daily

To the women before

To the ones before me who paved the way. To the women who continue to dominate. The women who made it okay to be a boss. To the women who make me believe it’s okay to look like me in broadcasting. To Jovita Moore, an Atlanta broadcaster who I have...
NFL
saratogasun.com

The counsel of women

Wyoming is known as the Equality State as it was the first in the United States to give women the right to vote. There may have been some self-serving reasons by men in power during that time but, from that time in 1870 when women voted in Wyoming, the United States went on the track of equality. The 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920 and all women could vote in the country.
MEDICINE BOW, WY
chscommunicator.com

Women in Anesthesiology

Sara Bachman has always had a passion for helping people. Her dad was a patient in hospice, and after he passed, Bachman decided to volunteer in hospice. “My volunteer work was what got me interested in working with people,” Bachman said. “I chose anesthesia because it [combined] a bunch of different areas of medicine and ways to help people.”
HEALTH SERVICES
mediaite.com

Native American Group Demands Fox News Hosts Be Fired for Tying Indigenous Peoples to ‘Racist’ Tropes of Violence, Alcoholism

A non-profit advocacy group for Native Americans is calling for Fox News to fire network hosts Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy for their “racist” comments about indigenous people. The outrage stems from a recent segment of Fox News Primetime in which Watters and Campos-Duffy complained about Kamala Harris saying America...
SOCIETY
One Green Planet

Petition: Help Find Missing Native American Teenagers

The media has been obsessed lately with the story of Gabby Petito, the young woman from Long Island, New York who went missing in Wyoming during a cross-country trip. The death of a twenty-two year old is heartbreaking, and one positive aspect of the story is that media attention encouraged the police to find her body. A problem is that many missing persons don’t get the same media, or police, support—especially indigenous women.
HEALTH
culturemap.com

Asia Society presents Bank of America Women's Leadership Series Asian American Leaders Standing Up for Racial Justice

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the aftermath of the 2020 racial justice protests and rise in bias incidents targeting Asians, the broader AAPI community has worked to shape policy addressing the needs of their communities. Women, among the most affected, are frequently at the forefront of this work, organizing to promote civic engagement and championing social and racial justice through local, state, and national action.
ECONOMY
vsuspectator.com

Collegiate Women promotes the Wellbeing of Women

Collegiate Women of VSU (CWVSU) is a women-led organization here at VSU that promotes the physical and mental wellbeing of women and shows what the ideal collegiate women stand for. CWVSU also helps get women students prepared for the real world by stimulating a business casual dress code for meetings....
VALDOSTA, GA
Society
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Mr. Trump’s most potent social injury

The upsurge in student violence should not shock or surprise anyone. Students have not forgotten how to behave or lost their interpersonal skills. Children and adolescents learn by observing those in whom they have confidence, typically their parents. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Our recent...
POTUS
leedaily.com

Opinion: Weaponizing Government Against Its Citizens

“He has erected a multitude of new offices, and sent hither swarms of officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.” – Declaration of Independence. Halloween is a time when one would hope to view horrifying creatures, terrifying events, and weird bustles in the movies, on TV, and across the neighborhood. However, this year, the scariest things are being discharged by the government and that’s not hinting towards a happy Halloween.
POLITICS

