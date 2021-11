I saw an interesting post show up in my LinkedIn feed. The post was by Rick Mitaceck, who works for Delta Air Lines, and he noted that Delta’s partners at Hertz dropped by Delta’s headquarters with a sweet new Tesla Model 3 to show it off. Mitacek said that he spoke with Brian Burtzlaff, who is Hertz’s Vice President of Sales for the Eastern US and Canada. The two talked about the Hertz–Tesla news that recently took the industry by storm and the company’s plans to provide zero-emissions vehicle options for both Delta employees on business travel as well as Delta’s customers.

