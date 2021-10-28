CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Andrew J. Pridgen
New Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can never make sense of Al Fonzi. His isn't a measured point of view from the right, nor is he a concerned citizen addressing issues of local import. It's one man spreading lies and anti-fact, anti-science, white supremacist-infused ideals parroted from the likes of Fox News, OANN, and Breitbart and...

www.newtimesslo.com

New Times

Something I've wanted to do

Many kudos to Andrew J. Pridgen's opinion response to Mr. Al Fonzi ("Self-ownership," Oct. 28)! I have wanted many times to respond to Mr. Fonzi because he gets me so triggered! The thing is, everybody has an opinion, right? But how much credibility can someone have when they are never wrong or won't admit they are wrong? As Mr. Pridgen admirably points out, with just a sample of the misinformation in his "opinions," his articles usually have scant traces of factual information in them, and they've been published for years now. It is the same tired themes that Fox News, Glenn Beck, Donald Trump, and Rush Limbaugh have spouted endlessly for decades. How can they be right 100 percent of the time? You can't value anything someone like that says, because the truth is something they never have to deal with! Trump gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh, Devin Nunes, and Jim Jordan for God's sake. WTF? So-called "patriots," bah!
Austin American-Statesman

Krugman: Cowards, not crazies, are destroying America

Back in July, Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama, had some strong and sensible things to say about COVID-19 vaccines. “I want folks to get vaccinated,” she declared. “That’s the cure. That prevents everything.” She went on to say that the unvaccinated are “letting us down.”. Three months later Ivey directed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
madison

Wall Street Journal: Steve Bannon’s contempt for Congress

The challenge in polarized political times is to keep your eye on democratic institutions and their proper authority. That’s the reason to applaud the nine House Republicans who voted last week to hold Steve Bannon, the sometime Donald Trump counselor, in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena. The subpoena was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Economy
Quad-Cities Times

Column: The truth about immigration

The weekslong headlines citing the number of migrant encounters by the U.S. Border Patrol routinely venture into the sensational. And certain activist segments, including extremist anti-immigration organizations, are all too eager to amplify the news and add their own false narratives into the public sphere. The hyperbolic narrative was further...
IMMIGRATION
mediaite.com

Joy Reid Bashes ‘Grim Reaper’ Mitch McConnell for Opposing Billionaires’ Tax: ‘He Invested Wisely In Marrying a Really Rich Woman’

Joy Reid laid into opponents of a Democratic-supported minimum tax of 15% on companies that report more than $1 billion in profits. The ReidOut host noted that the proposal has the backing of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who has been a thorn in the side of her fellow Democrats as they negotiate among themselves in trying to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

God, Trump and the Closed-Door World of a Major Conservative Group

In October 2015, Donald Trump was still a laugh line for right-wing Christian activists. By their lights he was a failed casino owner and thrice-married playboy. He had no apparent principles, no policy blueprint and no grasp of the Bible. He didn’t even understand free-market theory, something they consider to be a fountainhead of American liberty. Yet here he was in a conference room at the Ritz-Carlton in McLean, Va., soliciting support from a closed-door group of conservative leaders called the Council for National Policy.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon Just Might Be Accidentally Saving America

The rusty gears driving our current constitutional crisis ratcheted another step forward on Tuesday night as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection finally cracked down on (one) GOP official flagrantly defying its demands for documents and testimony. A bipartisan majority of committee lawmakers agreed that former Trump...
U.S. POLITICS

