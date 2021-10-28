Nature Notes: Peregrine falcon billed as fastest bird on Earth

There are a number of trees and shrubs that provide soft, fleshy fruits for wildlife during the fall and winter months. A name given to this type of food source is soft mast, so named because the fruit is not encased in a hard shell. These fall fruits are important to most animals, especially birds because they need bursts of energy for their fall migration or they need to add some fat reserves to get through the lean times of winter. Many of these fall fruits are characterized by containing a high sugar content, which is important for providing a quick source of energy. These pick me ups are essential for small birds undergoing long journeys during their fall migration. Some of the more common fruit producing plants available in the fall include dogwoods, viburnums, eastern red cedar, crabapple, American holly, winterberry holly, spicebush, crabapple, pawpaw, sumac and pine trees.

