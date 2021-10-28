The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31: The Watch Party Week Edition

The NBA, which has the biggest presence on Twitter of any sports league, is staying on the social network’s court with an expanded, multiyear content deal extension.
What’s new starting this year: The NBA will produce 40 Twitter Spaces events during the current season, bringing on players and other guests from the pro-hoops world for live-audio chats, free for fans.
Under the renewal, the league will also continue to provide a slew of live content, highlights and Twitter Moments on Twitter, and the deal will bring back #NBATwitterLive livestreams of the second halves of select games air on TNT for the third...
