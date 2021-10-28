CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31: The Watch Party Week Edition

By Anthony Vito
The Daily Stampede
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31 welcomes the first FBS victory in two years going into our watch party on Thursday at Irish 31 in Hyde Park! Join us for food, drink specials,...

www.thedailystampede.com

The Daily Stampede

The Bulluminati Podcast: The MF Coogs Edition

The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31 is back following our watch party at the Hyde Park location and just wanted to say thanks for attending despite the result! I, for one, had a great time talking with everyone! This week discuss the first CFP Top 25 results, the ECU game, throwback helmets, and what to expect on Homecoming.
COLLEGE SPORTS
