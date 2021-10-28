CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

South Africa's de Kock apologizes, will take knee in future

By GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African cricket player Quinton de Kock will...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins set to be fit for Wales against South Africa

Wales look set to have Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins in the selection mix for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against South Africa.And the Six Nations champions are expecting definitive fitness updates later on Tuesday surrounding skipper Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Ross Moriarty.Both players suffered shoulder injuries and went off during the first-half of Wales’ 54-16 loss to New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday.They subsequently underwent scans, with Wales head coach Wayne Pivac delivering a positive immediate post-match assessment of Jones, although the prospects for Moriarty appeared less promising.Jones hurt the same shoulder that threatened to sideline him from...
WORLD
The Independent

Ben Youngs says England are relishing chance to banish poor Six Nations campaign

Ben Youngs insists England are eager for the Autumn Nations Series to begin after being left to stew for eight months over a calamitous Six Nations performance.Eddie Jones was left fighting for his future as England head coach after his team slumped to a fifth-placed finish in the Championship and many players have had to wait for the opportunity to make amends.Youngs is among several senior internationals who were rested for the July victories over the USA and Canada, while a large contingent of Jones’ front line stars were involved in the Lions tour to South Africa.Tonga visit Twickenham on...
RUGBY
The Independent

Losing international games would be biggest financial hit to Yorkshire – expert

Losing out on international matches as a result of the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis would represent the biggest hit to Yorkshire’s revenues and ability to attract top-level sponsors in future, a consultant has said.Sponsors have deserted the county in droves in the last 24 hours in response to Yorkshire’s handling of allegations of racism and bullying made by their former player Rafiq, with Nike and Harrogate Spring Water the two latest brands to sever ties on Thursday.The Emerald Publishing Group also withdrew as the title sponsor of the county’s Headingley ground on Wednesday.Yorkshire said it earned from international ticket and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tymal Mills: England bowler to undergo scan to assess quad injury

Tymal Mills faces a scan on a tight right quad in the next couple of days that will likely determine whether or not he is involved in the remainder of England’s T20 World Cup campaign.Mills limped off the field during England’s Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday evening, having reached for his upper leg after abruptly pulling up in his delivery stride midway through his second over.He was unable to return as Eoin Morgan’s side moved to the brink of the semi-finals courtesy of a hard-fought 26-run win and England say Mills will undergo a...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton De Kock
The Independent

Australia thrash Bangladesh to boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes

Adam Zampa took five for 19 as Australia rebounded from their T20 World Cup mauling at England’s hands with an eight-wicket thrashing of a subpar Bangladesh in Dubai.England gave their old rivals an eight-wicket pasting at the same venue five days earlier but Australia were never in danger of a second successive Super 12s loss after an overmatched Bangladesh were blown away for 73 in 15 overs.Leg-spinner Zampa twice took two wickets in an over en route to career-best T20 international figures and such a paltry target was never likely to present a problem, with Aaron Finch lacing four sixes...
WORLD
AFP

Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the most destructive opening pair at the T20 World Cup, have been described as "unique" by batting coach Matthew Hayden. The Australian legend should know -- over a 15-year international career, left-hander Hayden was a fixture at the top of the order, compiling more than 8,000 Test runs and over 6,000 in ODIs. "Babar and Rizwan have created a unique opening for themselves," Hayden told AFP at the T20 World Cup where Pakistan have already made the semi-finals with four wins in four games. "They are very independent players with their own styles but that blend and mix make for the perfect combination.
WORLD
abc17news.com

De Kock apologizes and will take knee in future matches

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African cricketer Quinton de Kock has apologized to teammates and supporters for refusing to play in a T20 World Cup game but said he felt his rights were “taken away” when players were told they must take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock also said he would take a knee ahead of future games. The wicketkeeper-batsman made himself unavailable for Tuesday’s game against West Indies after a directive from the country’s cricket board that morning ordered all its players take a knee before games. In a statement de Kock said he did not mean to offend anyone but “I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.”
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#Cape Town#Ap#South African

Comments / 0

Community Policy