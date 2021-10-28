CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Squid Game' too much? Consider the softer side of scary with these movies

By Neda Ulaby
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halloween can hurt, a little. It's a harvest holiday that marks times of transition. But when so many Americans are already feeling uncertain and unstable — and in mourning — the traditional celebration of the macabre can feel a little, well, off. So let's consider something radical: A warm...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rottentomatoes.com

Original Scream Star Skeet Ulrich Hopes New Film Will Honor Wes Craven

Twenty-five years ago, Skeet Ulrich was one of a group of young actors who – under the stewardship of a fresh screenwriter named Kevin Williamson and veteran director Wes Craven – would help change horror cinema forever. In Scream, the groundbreaking meta slasher that turned the genre on its head...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Scary movies set or filmed in Connecticut

From undying slashers to a famous bio-exorcist, Connecticut has served as the backdrop for a number of classic horror movies. Though movies like "Beetlejuice" and Stephen King's "Thinner" take inspiration from the Nutmeg State, movies like "The Innkeepers" and "The Horror of Party Beach" were filmed directly in the places they were based on.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Karloff
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Fritz Lang
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Bela Lugosi
Person
Peter Lorre
Person
Nobuhiko Obayashi
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Decider

The Best Scary Movies On Netflix

Horror is an expansive genre and there’s no one kind of horror movie. For some, the paranormal might induce paranoia, for others, masked murderers might trigger panic. Since Halloween is approaching, we’ve put together a list of some of our current favorite scary movies on Netflix, and we’re pretty sure we’ve included a diverse swath of scares in here so there will be something for everyone.
TV & VIDEOS
newspressnow.com

The Shuffle: Scary movies for Halloween

[REC] (R) — This Spanish found-footage movie is one of my favorite scary films of all time. The premise is simple: A reporter doing a puff piece on emergency responders is unknowingly thrust into a perilous situation when they respond to a call of an attack at an apartment complex. It turns out the call is worse than they thought, and the entire building is placed under quarantine, trapping everyone inside as more attacks occur.
MOVIES
indyweeknc

Scary Movies for the Discerning Halloween Enthusiast

Watching scary movies at home is a noble tradition around Halloween. But the sheer number of options can be daunting and—let us be frank—so very many of them suck. Below, find a list of relatively below-the-radar scary movies that do interesting things with the genre, selected for variety and mood. All are available online, one way or another, and the website Decider.com is a good place to find what is streaming where.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Softer Side#The Movies#Scary Movies#Missing Children#Americans#Squid Game#The Killer Tomatoes#Nevadans#Graboid
The Exponent

Scary movies to stream

This Halloween, look no further for a spooky movie to celebrate the season. These films offer a variety of experiences, from amusement to chilling terror. With this plethora of new movies and classics alike, curl up with a blanket and a bowl of popcorn and prepare to be scared. Jennifer’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
Delaware County Daily Times

Television: ‘Squid Game’ doesn’t look like much fun and not entertaining to watch

Add “The Squid Game” to the list of virally popular programs I don’t expect to watch to the end. Despite, in this case, being curious about what the ending might be. “The Squid Game,” a Netflix import from South Korea that has become a sensation, comes a distant third to “The Walking Dead” and “Game of Thrones” among shows I elect to ignore.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
thepostathens.com

5 series, movies that resemble 'Squid Game'

The hit series Squid Game was released Sept. 17 and has since become a worldwide sleeper hit. Somehow, this South Korean drama reached mass appeal in western markets, pushing itself to the top of Netflix’s U.S. charts. Part of Squid Game’s success may be due to its ability to expose...
COMICS
963kklz.com

Scary Movies That Are Okay For Kids

When it comes to letting your kids watching a “scary” movie this Halloween, what movies are you allowing them to watch? The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know, so they threw it out there for mom and dad to let us know!
RELATIONSHIPS
d1softballnews.com

The (scary) movies for Halloween

It is a recurrence of Celtic origin but over the course of the twentieth century – especially in America – it lost its historical roots to become a typically commercial party. Halloween it is celebrated between the night of October 31 and the first day of November. The most particular symbology is linked to death and the occult. The legend instead tells that, during All Saints’ Eve, the veil that separates the world of the living from that of the dead is thinned, and the restless souls loved ones who have died can walk undisturbed among us. Many stories have been embroidered on this legend that have animated films, TV series and books. A narrative that has embraced multiple genres and multiple mediums, so much so as to impress the fascination of this pagan anniversary in everyone’s imagination.
MOVIES
Android Authority

Want more movies and shows like Squid Game? Add these to your queue

Have you watched Netflix‘s smash hit Squid Game? The South Korean show has drawn a massive global audience, rising to the number one spot on the streaming platform in a matter of days. So, you’re in good company. But once you’ve finished it, what to watch after Squid Game is probably the question on a lot of people’s minds. So, what are some movies or shows like Squid Game?
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Is Timothée Chalamet a Movie Star? Or Just the Coolest Actor in the Desert? (Column)

Quick, which of the following describes Timothée Chalamet? He’s the brightest male star of his generation. He’s an actor who has been in a handful of independent hits (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) but has never, on his own, in the classic sense, truly opened a movie. He’s a clothes horse with a futuristically surreal Haider-Ackermann-meets-Gustav-Klimt fashion sense — suits of fuschia, metallic silver and hot-flowers-on-black, tucked-in sweat pants, the electric-blue-silk-pajamas look — that is upending and redefining masculine style. He’s a vintage Hollywood actor-as-power-player with 20-20 feelers who knows how to say the right thing. He’s a...
CELEBRITIES
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy