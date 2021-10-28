R. Kelly will get to keep his Grammys

R. KELLY'S THREE GRAMMYS WILL NOT BE RESCINDED: R. Kelly's Grammys will not be rescinded due to his recent crimnal conviction. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, “I think it’s something that we’re going to need to take a good hard look at, have a lot of conversations about, work through and make a decision.” He continued,”But right now, I think it’s something that is going to take a little bit more consideration before we can really dictate or decide. My initial feeling is we’re probably not a business that we want to be in of taking people’s awards back after they’ve been given. But we’ll take a good look at it and see.” Kelly won Grammys in three separate categories in 1997 for “I Believe I Can Fly.”

