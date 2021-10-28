CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly will get to keep his Grammys

By Melissa
hot969boston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. says rumors about R. Kelly’s Grammys being rescinded now he has a criminal conviction are just rumors at the moment. “I think it’s something that we’re going...

hot969boston.com

Comments / 3

Shine My Crown

R. Kelly Accuser Says He Danced to His Own Music in Court: 'It Was Childish'

Faith Rodgers, one of the women who testified against R. Kelly in his New York trial, is speaking out about his behavior in court. During a press conference yesterday, Rodgers said that the disgraced singer jammed along to his own music in the court. Prosecutors showed evidence to the jurors, including music videos and documents. For some of the evidence, Kelly's music was audible.
CELEBRITIES
MAJIC 102.1

R. Kelly Put On Suicide Watch After Conviction

If you’re an R. Kelly supporter than you need to put in extra prayer for your boy. The feds placed him under suicide watch after his recent guilty conviction. As spotted on Raw Story the disgraced crooner has been going through it since the conclusion of his federal trial in New York. According to attorney […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

R. Kelly's Music Revenue Rises a Staggering Amount in Wake of Guilty Verdict

R. Kelly may have just been found guilty of nine charges of racketeering and sex trafficking but that doesn't mean he's lost off of his fans. The disgraced R&B singer will be sentenced for his first criminal case that went to court in Brooklyn, New York on May 4, 2022. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the crimes he's accused of, but a jury felt otherwise after listening to eight weeks of testimony from accusers, alleged handlers, and more. Despite a guilty verdict, Kelly's music is seeing an increase in revenue.
CELEBRITIES
myarklamiss.com

Outtakes: Grammys CEO on R. Kelly, Wallen, cancel culture

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. spoke to The Associated Press about efforts to make the Grammy’s more inclusive. He also talked about other happenings in the music industry and cancel culture. Mason addressed the rumors about R. Kelly’s Grammys being rescinded now that the singer...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: R. Kelly, SZA & More!

R. KELLY'S THREE GRAMMYS WILL NOT BE RESCINDED: R. Kelly's Grammys will not be rescinded due to his recent crimnal conviction. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, “I think it’s something that we’re going to need to take a good hard look at, have a lot of conversations about, work through and make a decision.” He continued,”But right now, I think it’s something that is going to take a little bit more consideration before we can really dictate or decide. My initial feeling is we’re probably not a business that we want to be in of taking people’s awards back after they’ve been given. But we’ll take a good look at it and see.” Kelly won Grammys in three separate categories in 1997 for “I Believe I Can Fly.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

YouTube Deletes R. Kelly Video Channels Following Verdict

YouTube deletes R. Kelly’s music from their platform following his guilty sex crimes verdict. On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that all of Kelly’s official channels have been removed from the platform following his conviction on all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking last month. Additionally, R. Kelly is also...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
