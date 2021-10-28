Striking Sculptural Paintings Exploring Loneliness in Lockdown

Miuccia Prada has always kept the Fondazione Prada strictly separate from her family’s namesake fashion brand – the only exception being when its Milan flagship gallery space plays host to the occasional Prada catwalk show. But Domenico Gnoli, the latest exhibition to be presented by the art foundation set up by Mrs Prada and her husband Patrizio Bertelli, is a first in a very discreet play between these two pillars – fashion and art. Gnoli is the latest instalment of an ongoing series at the Fondazione, dedicated to artists – such as Edward Keinholz, Leon Goulb and William Copley – whose practices diverged from the mainstream artistic trends of the late 20th century. And through this survey of his works produced between 1949 and 1969, his dual approaches are laid side-by-side: on one hand his career as an illustrator and set designer – sandy and earthen, his elaborate yet scratchy drawings of Medieval costumes and scenery were widely renowned (his sets decorated the stage of As You Like It at The Old Vic in 1955) – and on the other is his gleaming, pictorial work. Larger-than-life close-up paintings of bodies, furniture and clothing they boast mesmerising hyperreal detail – the edging on a scalloped collar, the weave of a herringbone sleeve or the play of light on a jacquard bedspread.

