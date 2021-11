The Milwaukee Bucks are not at full strength. Without Brook Lopez, or Bobby Portis, or Donte DiVincenzo, their basketball brand of bludgeoning opponents into submission is simply not feasible, and the San Antonio Spurs had no interest in simply laying down. Tonight, though, by virtue of grinding out trips to the foul line and some ice-cold shooting from San Antonio, the Bucks were able to walk away with a hard-fought W in their effort to simply hold the fort and await the cavalry.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO