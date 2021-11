Many Americans today are familiar with the Federal Government’s Small Business Administration (SBA) because of the vital role it played during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 small businesses turned to the SBA for help through its relief programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Last year the SBA provided much-needed loans to more than 5.2 million American businesses, saving millions of American jobs. Across Florida, IBERIABANK-First Horizon processed more than $1 billion in PPP loans, saving many local small business owners from closing because of the pandemic’s negative effects on the U.S. economy.

