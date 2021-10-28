Diotima Is The Brooklyn-Born Brand That’s Steeped In Jamaican Tradition

An industry expert edit of the best new beauty products at both an affordable & luxury price point. Good quality and affordability are not mutually exclusive in the beauty industry, this we know, but that doesn’t mean treating yourself to a prestige brand is overindulgent, either. Maybe you want to splurge on a face serum but save on your lipstick — truthfully, there’s no wrong way to design your beauty routine. That’s why our team of 45 staffers and 16 industry expert judges have put the buzziest new launches to the test, at both a luxury and affordable price point. Each category will have two winners — one under $20 and one over $20 — to give you plenty of shopping options to explore. Now, after testing over 2,500 launches, we are able to present, for the very first time, the 2021 TZR Beauty Awards: The High/Low, a guide to the best new skin, hair, makeup, and body care products that can fit any beauty budget.

