Unless your crag is roadside (looking at you, Rifle Mountain Park and Potash Road), you're going to need to hike in. What typically happens with a new crag is, climbers at first take the path of least resistance—straight uphill, the classic "climbers' trail." Soon, this erodes or otherwise proves unsustainable, and then a braided network of social trails crops up as everyone tries to find their own, "best" way. Finally, the local climbing organization and/or a land manager have to step in and organize trail work before the eco-disaster proceeds any further. This is a particular problem of note around Boulder, Colorado, where in Rockies foothills the approaches to the cliffs are invariably up steep gullies and canyon walls.

BOULDER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO