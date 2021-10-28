Who will Bill Murray be playing in Ant-Man 3?

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Dune: Following last weekend’s successful opening for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, a.k.a. Dune: Part One, Legendary greenlit the sequel. Deadline reports that Villeneuve will be back to co-write, direct and produce Dune: Part Two, which will go into production next year for an October 20, 2023 release from Warner Bros. Unlike Part One, the second installment will be exclusively shown in theaters. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem are all expected to reprise their roles from the original. Additionally, Villeneuve told Entertainment Weekly this week that he also plans to make a third movie, based on Frank Herbert’s follow-up novel, Dune: Messiah.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO