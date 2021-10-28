CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Who will Bill Murray be playing in Ant-Man 3?

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, it was Will Poulter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Now, it's Bill Murray in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand at an exponential rate, the likes of Owen Wilson, Angelina Jolie and Christian Bale have suited up to join the franchise's...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickdirect.com

Bill Murray Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

During promotion for his upcoming film "The French Dispatch", Bill Murray told an interviewer that he will be making an appearance in a Marvel film. While he didn't say exactly what that film is, it's being assumed that he means "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania". "You know, recently I made...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Bill Murray Opens Up About Joining Marvel's ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

A couple of weeks ago a rumor hit the internet that Bill Murray has joined the cast of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quntumania. Well, it turns out that it’s true! Murray has joined the movie, and he talked about why he joined it in a recent interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. It all boiled down to the fact that he liked the director, Peyton Reed. He said:
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

There is a Secret Message in New HORRIBLE ‘Ant-Man’ Logo

Marvel Studios recently announced that they are pushing back much of its Phase Four release schedule. The delays will give Marvel fans more time to enjoy the plethora of new stories that are coming their way and give Marvel a chance to smooth out some of the bumps in the road. And the recently leaked logo for Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania (July 28, 2023) might be something that Marvel boss Kevin Feige might want to take a second look at.
MOVIES
CNET

Bill Murray reveals he's already filmed scenes for Marvel's Ant-Man 3

While promoting Wes Anderson's latest movie The French Dispatch, Bill Murray casually revealed he's already shot scenes for a Marvel movie. "You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won't tell you, but never mind," Murray told German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (via Variety's translation). While Murray didn't...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Reed
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Will Poulter
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Bob Lang
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Jon Watts
digitalspy.com

Loki star reveals whether Ant-Man 3's Kang is He Who Remains

Jonathan Majors has clarified exactly which character he is playing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania following his Loki appearance. While we've known for a while that the star will appear in Ant-Man 3 as Marvel baddie Kang the Conqueror, he popped up unexpectedly in the Disney+ series as a variant known as He Who Remains.
MOVIES
Esquire

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

A couple of weeks ago, the Marvel Reddit-YouTube-comments-fan-theory machine dug up a sketchy-looking call sheet that pointed toward Bill Murray showing up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Frankly, we thought it was bullshit that the notoriously hard-to-reach Murray would fly to Atlanta and embrace the superhero life. Turns out:...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ant Man 3#German#Mia#Mcu
theplaylist.net

Bill Murray Confirms Appearance In ‘Ant-Man 3’ But Doesn’t See Another Comic Book Film In His Future

Bill Murray is no stranger to franchise films. He’s appeared in multiple “Ghostbusters” films, including the upcoming reboot-quel that is scheduled to arrive next month, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” He’s also done a “Charlie’s Angels” film and multiple “Zombieland” features. And now, it appears Murray is venturing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” But don’t get excited for a nine-film deal with Marvel Studios because that isn’t happening.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Adds Bill Murray to the Cast in Secret Role

Bill Murray is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he's already filmed his role super-secretive role. In a new interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the Ghostbusters alumnus revealed he just wrapped on a Marvel project. As with most casting news, Marvel Studios has yet to unveil Murray's involvement, and the actor didn't specify which character he'd be playing.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Bill Murray In Quantumania Confirmed By The Star Himself

Bill Murray in Quantumania is confirmed. The source, Murray himself. Last week we shared a report Bill Murray was in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from The Cosmic Circus. You can finds that initial story in the related section below. However yesterday the same outlet, TCC, was able to get some comments from Murray translated to English, and guess what, Murray is about to join the MCU.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

Bill Murray Quietly Confirms Marvel Movie Debut

Hollywood fan-favorite Bill Murray (Lost In Translation, Rushmore, Moonrise Kingdom) has had a long career in both dramas and comedies, but the actor might just be taking on his biggest role yet. It has now been confirmed that Murray will be making his debut in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Loki Star Jonathan Majors Clarifies Which Version of Kang He's Playing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

If you thought Jonathan Majors was going to be playing the free-spirited He Who Remains once more in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you'd be mistaken. During one recent interview on the press tour for Majors' The Harder They Fall, the actor wanted to make it clear he's playing a character much different than the one he played during the closing moments of Loki.
MOVIES
Fandango

This Week in Movie News: ‘Dune’ Sequel Announced, Bill Murray Joins ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Dune: Following last weekend’s successful opening for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, a.k.a. Dune: Part One, Legendary greenlit the sequel. Deadline reports that Villeneuve will be back to co-write, direct and produce Dune: Part Two, which will go into production next year for an October 20, 2023 release from Warner Bros. Unlike Part One, the second installment will be exclusively shown in theaters. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem are all expected to reprise their roles from the original. Additionally, Villeneuve told Entertainment Weekly this week that he also plans to make a third movie, based on Frank Herbert’s follow-up novel, Dune: Messiah.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Amazing Ant-Man Timeline in the MCU

A new timeline documents Paul Rudd's journey as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The size-shifting hero made his MCU debut in 2015's Ant-Man, alongside Evangeline Lilly as Hope Pym and Michael Douglas as the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym. From his self-titled movie to a supporting role in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man has been a vital member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Now, a new infographic displays every important moment from Ant-Man's impressive MCU resume, along with what films they took place in.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First Avengers movie could have had New Girl star as The Wasp

Marvel's Avengers managed to juggle its (at the time) big cast of superheroes to make a film that wasn't only coherent, but one of the MCU's best movies to this day still. A lot of that came down to not introducing any new heroes or villains, just quickly re-introducing our protagonists and Loki and spending its time showing the characters interacting, usually through snarky comments and punches.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Robert Downey Jr joins Peaky Blinders star in new movie

Marvel legend Robert Downey Jr has joined director Christopher Nolan's all-star cast in his next film. Downey has been announced alongside Matt Damon as the newest members of Nolan's ensemble for the World World II-era drama Oppenheimer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Oppenheimer is a biopic about the so-called 'father...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy