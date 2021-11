The NBA regular season kicked off yesterday, but we are already in the absolute thick of "deranged point guard" season. Kyrie Irving won't get a vaccine, and hence won't play, Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice and suspended about an hour after ending his holdout, and then we have the Russell Westbrook situation. There is always a Russell Westbrook situation, but this might be one of the most Russell Westbrook situations.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO