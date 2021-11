Roku reported a total of 56.4 million active users during its third quarter, a slight increase from the previous quarter, as revenue met expectations at $680 million. Total gross profit for Q3 hit $364 million, topping last quarter’s projections of $320 million. During Q3, streaming hours amounted to 18 billion hours as Roku made up for some of its Q2 losses, when the company reported 17.4 billion streaming hours, a roughly 1 billion-hour decline from Q1’s 18.3 billion hours. At the time, Roku attributed the decline to loosening COVID-19 restrictions and the reopening of activities for customers to participate in outside...

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO