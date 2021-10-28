CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Black and Latino gun owners, being armed “evens the playing field”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the CBSN Originals documentary “The New Pro-Gun Generation” in the video player above. It premieres on CBSN Sunday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET. P.B. Gomez is a 23-year-old law student at the UC Berkeley School of Law interested in urban environmental justice policy. He’s...

Comments / 250

Patriotic Liaisons
6d ago

Every law abiding citizen in this country should be armed and know how to use a firearm safely. Race has NOTHING to do with anything.

Reply(12)
157
Guy Bloom
7d ago

The fastest growing groups of gun owners are women, black and Latino (both black and white). They have decided that it is their own responsibility for safety and not the governments. This may be a huge shift towards conservatism in those groups and spell a decline in the leftist/racist control of the Democrat party.

Reply(13)
71
William Paul
7d ago

God made all men, Mr. Colt made them even. This applies to everyone regardless of their color, religion or sexual preference

Reply(2)
47
