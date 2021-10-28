William Henry Bynum

On Saturday, over 20 people gathered in a motorcycle/vehicle Fun Run in an effort to raise money for the Texas Elks’ Children’s Camp located in Ottine, Texas. By the end of the day, almost $3,500 had been raised to help support the camp that serves disadvantaged children in the state of Texas. In the photo below, the bikers pose in front of the Elks Lodge on 6th Street before the start of the Fun Run. At top right, Beau Walker and his band performed at the end of the Fun Run and posed for this photo. Below, left, A League of Their Own came to Kingsville! At right, dressing up for Halloween never looked this good. Bottom left, bikers pose in front of Duke’s Saloon in Loyola Beach at one of their stops. In the top, left photo, these ladies came to enjoy the sounds of the Beau Walker Band. (Photos by Terry Fitzwater)

