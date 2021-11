Just in case you were wondering what the long-term status was going to be for Jenna Dewan on The Rookie, we now have a better sense of it. According to a new report from Deadline, the actress has been promoted to series regular for her role as firefighter Bailey Nune. We haven’t heard that she will continue in the part beyond this year, but the promotion solidifies that she is going to be a part of this world for at least the near future. She started off this arc at the end of season 3 and has since become more of a long-term love interest for Nathan Fillion and his character of John Nolan.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO