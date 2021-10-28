CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Rotary Club presents Father Frank Fuller with ESGR Seven Seals Award

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRotarians Bob Gillan and Joe Sers presented Father Frank Fuller the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Seven Seals Award for Support of the...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
warwickcc.org

Rotary Club installs new members

Cindy Vander Plaat and Deborah Giuliani have been installed as returning members of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club. They rejoin the service organization’s growing number of community volunteers, which now numbers in the 60s. The installation ceremony was performed by three-time past Rotary president Neil Sinclair. Warwick Rotarians are local...
WARWICK, NY
Kingsport Times-News

Scott County Rotary Club kicks off annual shoe drive

WEBER CITY — This year, the Scott County Rotary Club will continue its tradition of providing shoes for Scott County students. The Rotary Club kicked off its 32nd Annual Shoe Fund Drive at Addington Oil Corporation in Weber City on Tuesday. Each year, the club provides new pairs of shoes and socks to underprivileged students in county schools, all from community donations.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Journal & Sunday Journal

Rotary club seeking volunteers for tree planting Oct. 30

SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Rotary Club of Shepherdstown is seeking volunteers from the community to help with a tree-planting project at Shepherdstown’s Elmwood Cemetery and Morgan’s Grove Park the morning of Saturday, Oct. 30. The planting will take place from 10 a.m. to about noon. The work will be easy because...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
ABC13 Houston

Learn how Rotary Club of Houston is inspiring change aroung the world!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our October 22 segment we will be talking with the Rotary Club of Houston. Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change - across the globe, in our communities. Their projects and passions span a several different areas. We will hear from a survivor of polio how this devastating disease has affected himself and so many throughout the years, and how Rotary Club is working to make a difference.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
farmerpublishing.com

Tarkio Rotary Club

(Submitted by Anita Sutter) Rotary District 6040 Foundation Chairman Erik McGuire was the guest speaker at the noon meeting of the Tarkio Rotary Club on October 19. Erik shared the history and details of the Rotary Foundation and its grant processes. He encouraged all Rotarians to give to the Rotary Foundation to help fund projects in our town and around the world.
TARKIO, MO
mysoutex.com

Fanning receives Rotary service awards

The Beeville Rotary Club recently presented BISD Superintendent Travis Fanning with a donation of 20 Rotary Service Above Self wood-engraved pocket tool key rings for BISD’s monthly Mighty Trojan Awards gift baskets. The prestigious award recognizes individuals that exhibit all of BISD’s core values as a district: integrity, innovation, positive...
BEEVILLE, TX
Fosters Daily Democrat

Rotary Club of Rochester completes first project

ROCHESTER — The Rotary Club of Rochester completed its first project related to the new Rotary Focus on the Environment by having a group of Rotarian volunteers participate in a clean-up of three cemeteries in Rochester. The group, led by Blaine Cox, club treasurer, donned their work clothes and gloves...
ROCHESTER, NH
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood Rotary Clubs present city with $550K check for inclusive playground

The Brentwood Rotary Clubs presented a check for $550,000 Monday night to the Brentwood City Commission to go toward the inclusive playground being built at Granny White Park. Betsy Crossley, president of the Brentwood Noon Rotary Club, addressed the commissioners to explain the gift. As a former commissioner and mayor, Crossley said she found it strange to be standing on the other side of the podium.
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club#Seven Seals#The Guard#Department Of Defense#Sers
nevadaiowajournal.com

Nevada Rotary Club of the 1950s reflected cultural changes of the decade

Celebrating its centennial year, the Nevada Rotary Club recently explored what it was like to be a member in the 1950s. On Oct. 6, club secretary Glen Reedholm, portrayed by Nevada Rotarian Robb Schmidt, shared the diversity of activities that reflected the cultural shift of the decade. Programs centered around youth, values and building a good life for families. At the same time, the club learned about the development of new community assets, including a swimming pool, a hospital and outdoor recreational space. Beyond Nevada-specific topics, club members heard also about the cold war, mental health challenges, voting rights, flu epidemics and a new vaccine for polio.
NEVADA, IA
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Rotary Club honors its own

At the Oct. 21 Warrenton Rotary meeting, (top photo) Frank Ramey, foundation chair of the Rotary Club, recognizes Jim Rankin, Tyronne Champion, Lisa Chiccehitto, George Schuelen, Jack Mallam and Rotary President Catherine Nelson for their contributions to Rotary’s international foundation. Nelson was welcomed into the Paul Harris Society after 22 years of service to the Rotary Club (bottom photo).
WARRENTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Rotary Club of Warren County shreds 4,233 pounds of paper!

Rotary Club of Warren County sponsors Community Shred Day. Come out and take advantage of this free service. Clean out those offices and filing cabinets and join us! The Rotary Club of Warren County makes it easy to drive right through the parking lot at the fire station. October 23,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
mckinneyonline.com

Mayor George Fuller and McKinney Rotary Club Support Polio Eradication

McKinney Mayor George Fuller and Rotary District 5810 Governor Max Duplant joined the McKinney Rotary Club on Friday, October 22, 2021 to support the eradication of polio. Mayor Fuller issued a City of McKinney Proclamation to the McKinney Rotary President, Mark Potter. He proclaimed October 22, 2021 World Polio Day in McKinney, Texas and encouraged all citizens to join him and Rotary International in the fight for a polio-free world.
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Observer

Rotary Club cleans up highway

Members of the Westfield-Mayville Rotary Club recently conducted the club’s Fall Highway Cleanup along Route 394. Pictured are Steve Stratton and Patty Benton. Not pictured is Mike Harrington.
WESTFIELD, NY
Daily Democrat

Rotary Club of Woodland announces launch of Kenya WASH project

The Rotary Club of Woodland announced the dedication of Phase 1 of the Kenya WASH Project, at Karen C Primary School in Karen, Kenya. This first phase begins efforts to improve Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) at a school site in a suburb of Nairobi. The $40,000 project was initiated by the Rotary Club of Karen, with Woodland Rotary acting as the international sponsor. Funding was provided by the two Rotary Clubs, augmented by grants from the local Rotary District 5160 and the Rotary Foundation.
ADVOCACY
Gaston Gazette

Tete Pearson and Don Warren honored by Rotary Club of Gastonia

Taken together, Tete Pearson and Don Warren have been members of the Rotary Club of Gastonia for 104 years. Both have been named Rotarian of the Year by the club. Both have been honored as Paul Harris Fellows by the club. And now, both have been named lifetime honorary members...
GASTONIA, NC
Lockport Union-Sun

'Purple pinkies' among Lockport Rotary Club's polio-fighting endeavors

Rotary Club members in Lockport acted throughout this past weekend for World Polio Day to raise awareness, money and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. Members were at Lockport Family YMCA painting pinkies purple to help raise awareness. Explained...
LOCKPORT, NY
theloopnewspaper.com

Jim Walker speaks to Rotary Club

The Rotary Club welcomed speaker Jim Walker on Sept.23. Walker is the president of the newly formed Tehachapi Mountain Alano Club. An Alano club, for those unfamiliar with the term, is the name used for community centers for 12-step recovery programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous. Walker explained that the local...
TEHACHAPI, CA
St. Clair News-Aegis

Rotary Club celebrates relationship with Christian Love Pantry

Earlier this year, amid the pandemic, the Pell City Rotary Club took on a project to eliminate hunger and support families in need within the community. With the surge of COVID-19 cases in 2020, many people in our area were suddenly in much need of help. The Pell City Rotary Club worked with the Christian Love Pantry, a local non-profit that serves citizens of St. Clair County who have emergency food needs.
PELL CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy