Rotary Club presents Father Frank Fuller with ESGR Seven Seals Award

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our October 22 segment we will be talking with the Rotary Club of Houston. Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change - across the globe, in our communities. Their projects and passions span a several different areas. We will hear from a survivor of polio how this devastating disease has affected himself and so many throughout the years, and how Rotary Club is working to make a difference.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO