B1 Battle Droid #3DThursday #3DPrinting

We designed a buncha I2C-to-whatever converters a while ago but got hit with the silicon shortage, so we’re redesigning the boards with chips we can get. For example here is a I2C to slide pot + 4 NeoPixels design. Now lots of microcontrollers have ADC so you may not need a converter. But if you’re using a SBC like a Raspberry Pi, adding analog inputs is a little messy, so you could definitely use something like this. Or maybe you just want an easy plug-n-play panel mountable slider. Either way, this code works great, and runs on an ATtiny8xy (e.g. ‘817 or ‘806) which we were able to get on the market – video.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO