Fox Corp. said profit in its fiscal first quarter fell due to comparisons with a sizable gain in the year-earlier period, even as revenue in the quarter was bolstered by advertising and distribution fees. The owner of Fox News Channel, Fox Sports and the Fox broadcast network said net income attributable to shareholders in the period came to $701 million, or $1.21 a share, compared with $1.11 billion, or $1.83 a share in the year-earlier quarter. The figures were affected by the presence of a one-time payment from Walt Disney Co. a year earlier tied to its purchase of cable and...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO