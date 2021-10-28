CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Newmont posts 28% fall in profit as gold prices decline

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Newmont Corp reported a 28% fall in third-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday compared with...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Toyota second-quarter quarterly profit climbs 48%, lifts outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp reported a 48% rise in second-quarter operating profit and raised its earnings outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a rebound in vehicle demand and a weaker yen. Its operating profit of 750 billion yen for the three months to Sept. 30 was higher than...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Barrick Gold quarterly profit dented by weak prices

(Reuters) -Miner Barrick Gold Corp, reported on Thursday an 18% drop in third-quarter profit from the second, weighed down by weaker gold and copper prices. Bullion prices have dipped from the record highs hit at the start of the coronavirus crisis as vaccinations and a reopening of the global economy dimmed its appeal, while copper prices have retreated from their 2021 highs on weak Chinese demand.
METAL MINING
wtvbam.com

Moderna cuts full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc on Thursday cut its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine to between $15 billion and $18 billion from $20 billion estimated previously, as the vaccine maker struggles with the production of its two-dose inoculation. The company said it was now expecting deliveries of between 700...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Reuters#Newmont Corp
kitco.com

Gold price falls to new session low following record high in ISM service-sector data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remains deep in negative territory falling to a new session low following stronger than expected activity in the U.S. service sector. Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing index showed a reading of 66.7% for October, up from September’s reading of 61.9%. The data were much more robust than expected, as consensus forecasts were calling for an unchanged reading.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
TRAFFIC
wincountry.com

Conocophillips posts quarterly profit on crude price rally

(Reuters) – Conocophillips reported a third-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, thanks to a rebound in crude prices to pre-pandemic levels. Oil prices have climbed nearly 63% since the beginning of the year, driven by a rise in global demand and on supply bottlenecks, pushing Brent above $86 to its highest in nearly three years. The rally has been accompanied by sky-high gas prices around the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures fall sharply for the session; U.S. oil prices post first weekly loss in 10 weeks

Natural-gas futures suffered a sharp drop on Friday for a second straight session, turning lower for the week, but ending October with a loss. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, ended higher on Friday, but posted their first weekly loss in 10 weeks - ending the streak of nine consecutive weekly gains, the longest ever based on data going back to 1983, according to Dow Jones Market Data. WTI oil has been "in overbought territory for most of October as the market has been enjoying strong gains given OPEC+'s ongoing commitment to slowly bringing new production online, while global demand metrics have...
TRAFFIC
mining.com

Global gold demand declines 7% in Q3 — report

Gold demand (excluding OTC) fell 7% year-on-year to 831 tonnes globally during Q3 2021, according to the World Gold Council’s latest report. This drop was almost exclusively driven by ETFs – which swung from very large inflows in Q3 2020 to modest outflows this year – overshadowing strength in other sectors of demand during the quarter, the Council said.
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

LyondellBasell posts third-quarter profit

LyondellBasell, with dual headquarters in Houston and Rotterdam, on Friday said profit and revenues rose in the third quarter. The chemical company said it made $1.76 billion in the third quarter, compared with a $114 million profit during the same period a year earlier. Revenue nearly doubled, to $12.7 billion from $6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mining.com

Jiangxi Copper Q3 profits fall from prior quarter as price rally fades

Jiangxi Copper Co , one of China’s biggest copper producers, saw profits fall 33% in July-September from the previous quarter as prices for the metal dipped after a stellar rally. Copper prices surged to a record high this year as demand for the metal widely used in power and construction...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Teck posts surge in profit on higher steelmaking coal prices

Teck Resources reported an eight-fold jump in third-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, driven by higher prices for steelmaking coal on the back of surging demand from China. Limited supply of coal and higher demand from economies recovering from the covid-19 pandemic have boosted prices for coal used in making steel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Corning Stock Falls As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Expects Q4 Profit To Decline Sequentially

Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW) reported third-quarter FY21 core sales growth of 21% year-on-year to $3.639 billion, marginally above the consensus of $3.63 billion. Display Technologies sales grew 16% Y/Y to $956 million. Optical Communications sales rose 24% Y/Y to $1.13 billion as 5G, broadband, and cloud computing continue to drive growth across the segment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WLFI.com

UPS just posted record-breaking profits, plans to hike prices in 2022

UPS just posted its best year ever -- and 2021 isn't even over yet. Next year could be even better for UPS, because it's hiking its rates substantially in 2022. In the midst of gridlocked supply chains and inflation woes, UPS continues to benefit from the increase in online shopping as the Covid-19 pandemic persists.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chalco posts best profit in almost 8 yrs on high aluminium prices

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (601600.SS), said on Tuesday its quarterly net profits in July-September jumped more than five-fold year on year, hitting their highest since late 2013 on buoyant aluminium and alumina prices. The state-controlled company, known as Chalco, said third-quarter net income was 2.23...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Newmont (NEM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

NEM - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on Oct 28. The gold miner surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missed once. For this timeframe, the company delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 7.1%, on average. Newmont posted an earnings surprise of 9.2% in the last reported quarter. The company’s third-quarter results are expected to reflect the impacts of lower year-over-year gold prices.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy