La Palma’s ashen landscapes – in pictures

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local woman is turning everyday sights into works of art—all with just her iPhone. Carol Mott-Binkly loves taking pictures. This self-described goofball, who is a mother to five chickens and two chihuahuas, worked in the advertising and marketing department at Tower Records for 19 years. So wherever she walks, she’s always got her iPhone ready. “All of my photos are random,” she said. “They’re not posed, they’re not planned. They just happen.” Her work is called street art photography. Her work has been published in the Sacramento Bee and served as a bell ringer during the KVIE auction. Dee Neath is...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO