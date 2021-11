ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona kicks off its Oral History Project with a video featuring Dr. Lori J. Bechtel-Wherry, chancellor and dean at Penn State Altoona. Bechtel-Wherry first came to Penn State Altoona in 1985 when she was working on her doctorate. Originally from Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, she had never been to Penn State Altoona until she arrived to teach and fell in love with the campus immediately. In 1997, Bechtel-Wherry was one of the inaugural division heads when Penn State Altoona became a four-year, degree-granting institution. She later served as associate dean for academic affairs, before being named chancellor and dean in 2005.

