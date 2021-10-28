LEGAL NOTICE Notice is hereby ...

The Biden administration will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers or require weekly testing by January 4. Carter Evans has more details.
House Democrats are now planning to vote Friday on their long-sought social spending package as well as the bipartisan infrastructure bill as they rush to deliver on President Biden 's agenda after disappointing state election results earlier this week. The House Rules Committee is convening late Thursday night to advance...
The NBA has hired a law firm to investigate the conduct of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after a new report accused him of racism, sexism and fostering a hostile work environment, a league spokesman announced Thursday. Sarver and the Suns have denied the allegations. "The allegations contained in today's...
Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
A real estate agent from suburban Dallas who flaunted her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and later bragged she wasn’t going to jail because she is white, has blond hair and a good job was sentenced on Thursday to two months behind bars.
Comments / 0