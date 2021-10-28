Sammy Conrad-Rooney

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools are getting an unexpected, last-minute day off on Friday, Nov. 12. New CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said it for a Vaccine Awareness Day, to encourage caregivers to take their kids to get vaccinated. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the announcement came as a surprise late Thursday. Martinez said in a statement that it is to ensure all eligible students have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible. The district’s 340,000 students already have Thursday, Nov. 11 off for Veterans Day, and now they will get a second consecutive day...

