Sammy Conrad-Rooney

He previously served as an Opinion Editor and News Editor. Allegations of wage theft and labor misconduct persist at college-partnered dairy farm. While the college's 2019s partnership with Goodrich Family Farm has been widely celebrated, former workers of the farm and activists say labor conditions are unacceptable. College announces July...
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools are getting an unexpected, last-minute day off on Friday, Nov. 12.
New CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said it for a Vaccine Awareness Day, to encourage caregivers to take their kids to get vaccinated.
As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the announcement came as a surprise late Thursday.
Martinez said in a statement that it is to ensure all eligible students have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible.
The district’s 340,000 students already have Thursday, Nov. 11 off for Veterans Day, and now they will get a second consecutive day...
This class will introduce you to the building blocks of improv in a fun, supportive, and welcoming environment. Over six weeks you will learn how to improve your communication and agreement skills, build your confidence in front of groups, think more creatively, and above all- have fun!. Whether you are...
A conversation with Caitlin Goss, newly appointed vice president for Human Resources. Goss, a native of Hinesburg, Vermont, comes to the college to lead the HR team on issues including recruiting, wage, and benefits.
Community Supper takes new form during the pandemic. For the last 17 years, community supper at the Middlebury Congregational Church has reliably provided members of the local community with a home-cooked meal on Friday nights. When the pandemic started in March 2020, the church was forced to pause and re-envision community suppers.
Among students, it is common knowledge that Middlebury’s mental health resources fall short in a myriad of ways. The counseling office has long remained understaffed and overbooked, leading students and even professors to suggest that students would be better off searching in Burlington for services or not bothering at all. Members of the board who have also served as orientation leaders noted that they err on the side of honesty with their new students, expressing that mental health support on campus is inadequate at best and devastatingly lacking at worst.
Writing and striking from the precipice of the climate crisis. Content Warning: This op-ed contains mentions of a hunger strike. We need to change Midd’s culture so that we can all find the slowness, rest and acceptance we need. This is a f***ing emergency, Middlebury. By Emily Thompson | December...
Middlebury College hosted its fourth annual Fall Faculty Forum on Friday, Oct. 29, an event which gave professors and students an opportunity to learn more about projects and initiatives their fellow faculty members have been working on. In true liberal arts fashion, the subject matter of faculty presentations was wide...
“The Orphan Muses” unpacks Canada’s most dysfunctional family. Brought to life by the Middlebury College Department of Theatre, “The Orphan Muses” touches on themes of abandonment, oppression and liberation within the comedic framework of the wacky, dysfunctional Tanguay family.
Demitria Kirby began her role as the new director of Public Safety on campus on Oct. 25, taking over from Dan Gaiotti, who has been serving as interim director since September 2020. Kirby comes to Middlebury from a background working with youth and families. She worked in child protective services...
Caitlin Goss stepped in as vice president for Human Resources and chief people officer on Sept. 13, after the position had been vacant for eight months since January 2021. As native of Hinesburg, Vt., Goss has deep roots in the state. At Middlebury, Goss said she can stay close to family and friends from home while also interacting with a diverse community from all over the world.
For the past twelve years, The Knoll has been growing produce for a Middlebury-based nonprofit that aims to improve the lives of low-income Addison County residents. Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects, or HOPE, accepts donations from the Knoll and other local farms for their food shelf located at 282 Boardman St. in the town of Middlebury.
PADUCAH — The 65th annual Lions Clubs WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, on WPSD Local 6. The telethon raises money to help fund centers that provide services to children and adults with special needs. Easterseals West Kentucky and UTM Infant Stimulation Program will benefit this year.
