Emeli Sandé gives in to love’s impulses on ‘Look What You’ve Done’

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of our best friends are voices, and the voice of Emeli Sandé is quickly earning a space in our inner circles. The British songwriter, producer, and vocalist continues her hot steak this week with “Look What You’ve Done,” released yesterday (October 27) via Chrysalis Records, a shape-shifting, garage-inspired...

Rolling Stone

Emeli Sandé Takes Inspiration From U.K. Garage on First Self-Produced Track ‘Look What You’ve Done’

Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé looks to reinvent herself on her new song, “Look What You’ve Done.” For the first time in her career, Sandé self-produced the track, which is anchored in a classic U.K. garage breakbeat, the drums skipping briskly beneath atmospheric synths and delicate piano. “And it’s not usually like me to stutter my words,” Sandé croons, “To lose out on sleep/But with you, cat’s got my tongue and I’m wide awake quarter past one/Oh look what you’ve done done done.” In a statement, Sandé said of the track, “‘Look What You’ve Done’ marks a big milestone for me. It’s my...
MUSIC
Brenham Banner-Press

Emeli Sande loves mindfulness meditation

Emeli Sande believes in the power of mediation. The ‘Next To Me’ singer uses the practice to help centre her thoughts due to the mental demands of being in a creative industry. Appearing on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’, she opened up on meditation and said: “I think just realizing that there’s always...
MUSIC
completemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Spotify, Emeli Sandé, Benee, more

Spotify has announced its latest batch of quarterly stats, with lots moving in an upwards direction. Premium subscribers were up 19% year on year to 172 million. Monthly active users – so premium and free subscribers together – also rose by 19% on Q3 2020 to 381 million. Revenues were up by 27% to 2.5 billion euros, thanks in part to a 75% growth in advertising revenue, which reached 323 million euros. The average revenue per user was 4.34 euros, up 4% on the same period in 2020.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Publishing Briefs: WCM Signs Jhené Aiko & Elvie Shane; Emeli Sandé Finds Reservoir

Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press, shared: “Jhené’s star power only continues to rise, and it's been exciting to see her become one of the industry’s most influential acts. With each new release, she reveals a different side of her musical talent and captivates listeners with her artistry and lyrics. She’s established herself as the defining voice of her generation and of modern R&B, and we’re so proud to be working with Jhené, her manager Taz and the whole team at ArtClub.”
MUSIC
Emeli Sandé
#British#Chrysalis Records
