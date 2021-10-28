Tami Roman Calls Reggie Youngblood to Handle David Edwards During ‘The Real World’ Reunion

Cast changes were made ahead of season 14 of RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were shocked to learn about the departures coming into season 14. Porsha Williams decided it was time to walk away from the show. Instead, she has opted to open up about her engagement to Simon Guobadia in her spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” She’s elated about the relationship. However, some of her family members are not. This is due to the fact that they believe that the relationship has been moving way too fast. In fact, Porsha’s sister, Lauren Williams, claimed the couple got engaged in two weeks. Others are uneasy about the fact that this will be Simon’s fourth marriage. And they aren’t sure what to think about the fact that Simon was married to Porsha’s former co-worker, Falynn Guobadia.
