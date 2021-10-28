CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tami Roman Calls Reggie Youngblood to Handle David Edwards During ‘The Real World’ Reunion

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReality television is something Tami Roman knows well. Tami Roman is widely recognized for her time on “Basketball Wives.” She had a lot of controversial moments on the show. But her altercation with Evelyn Lozada set the tone for things moving forward. In the end, she decided to...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 16

Nunya Bizniss
5d ago

Tammi ain't nobody scared of that toddler you are with..that's the problem she always think someone is suppose to be afraid of her and her dude..she should be worrying about why she looks like she is melting slowly as the days passes 🙄

Reply(2)
15
TP4MyBungholeBiden
5d ago

If those women took off all of that caked on make up and those wigs, extensions and weaves... Guess what most men would run for their lives... SCARY AF Tammi Roman loves to use her whole box of crayons.😱

Reply(5)
7
D Rich
4d ago

I watched that season and that particular episode. I saw multiple people 'playing' including Tami! People were grabbing and pulling on each other. Correct my if I'm wrong, but I thought she started with David and he in turn played along and then out of nowhere, David's accused of that ridiculous charge, if you will. From that point on I knew she was TROUBLE.

Reply
5
