25 Costumes That *Bump* Out The Competition

A costume contest was held at Ralston Park in Warsaw, Ill., from 5-6 p.m. on Halloween this year, kicking off what was a colorful and eventful celebration around town with several families and friends gathering together to partake in the 2021 festivities. No shortage of smiles and good cheer, ninth grader, Garret Grunewald said that it was “nice to see everyone out [and about,” and the creativity in the costumes being paraded did not disappoint either. While there was a little bit of a nip in the air, the weather held out to be a spectacular autumn day enhancing the festive mood of the celebrations going on. Taking first prize was less-than-a-year-old Hazel Quimby who was dressed up and in her stroller as a “little old lady.” Second prize went to Hugh Wilson who went as a pirate, and third was bestowed upon Grace Krebrill who went as the character “Anna” from the Walt Disney movie “Frozen.”

WARSAW, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO