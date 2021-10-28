CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Press Briefing by the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General and the Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly. Guests: UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner and Cassie Flynn (UNDP) on the launch UNDP's NDC Outlook report

 7 days ago

Guests: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner, along with Cassie...

UN News Centre

Abdulla Shahid (General Assembly President) at the Informal meeting of the plenary on the report of the Secretary-General entitled "Our Common Agenda"

"Mr. Secretary-General,Excellencies,Ladies and Gentlemen,Six weeks ago, we gathered in this hall for the launch of Our Common Agenda, an inclusive, comprehensive, and multistakeholder report from the Secretary-General.I commend the Secretary-General for his leadership on this report, and for ensuring that the findings and recommendations of the UN75 surveys, as well as the specific request from Member States, resulted in concrete recommendations and plans of action.It is extremely clear that our interconnectedness demands a collective response to the new and emerging challenges that we confront. These challenges can best be addressed by all of us joining hands with the UN at the very center of our efforts. Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen,We have had time to digest the recommendations put forth by the Secretary General. The onus is now upon all of us to mobilize these actions.Responding to the needs of the planet and of humanity calls for urgent action.Business as usual is no longer the order of the day – with time, comes new challenges, we need to be able to continuously adapt.The 12 areas of action that were collectively agreed upon recognize global common challenges, from socio-economic, to political, to humanitarian, to the environment.What is clear is that today's world is an integrated system of systems. We juggle multiple, interlocking challenges at the same time. We cannot operate in silos, nor can we address one after the other. Everything must happen in concert. The double threats of COVID19 and the climate crisis clearly demonstrate this. No country has been spared by these ruthless catastrophes.Strategies to foster better understanding and management on disaster risk reduction, such as the Future Lab, and the Declaration on Future Generations, are just some of the welcome recommendations in responding to the needs of our planet.Excellencies,The General Assembly having the widest representation, it is here too where we can expect the most impactful changes. Member states must come up with a coordinated response that will accompany the implementations proposed in 'Our Common Agenda'.I strongly encourage Member States to use today and future exchanges as a commitment to mobilize action on the implementation of 'Our Common Agenda'.The Agenda is our compass for the years ahead, and the general assembly must play an active role in steering the way forward.I thank you".
UN News Centre

Note to Correspondents: UN Peacebuilding Commission press statement on briefing by the UN Secretary-General on "Our Common Agenda"

Following a virtual meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission on “Our Common Agenda” convened by the Chair H.E. Mr. Osama Abdelkhalek (Egypt) on 22 October, with a briefing by the Secretary-General H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres, the Commission issued the following statement:. The Secretary-General presented to the Peacebuilding Commission his report on...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Secretary-General Guterres

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today to discuss topics of global importance, including Afghanistan. They also discussed their shared concern over the worsening conflict in northern Ethiopia, including the escalating violence and its impact on humanitarian operations. Secretary Blinken expressed U.S. appreciation for the Secretary-General’s efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and commended the efforts of the UN Country Team in Ethiopia, which continues to work under challenging conditions. The Secretary and Secretary-General Guterres discussed opportunities to strengthen international collaboration to stop the current hostilities, promote negotiations toward a sustainable ceasefire, and deliver life-saving assistance.
UN News Centre

Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa Parfait Onanga-Anyanga Briefing to the Security Council on Resolution 2046 (Sudan/South Sudan) - 27 October 2021

Thank you for the opportunity to brief the Security Council on progress in the implementation of Resolution 2046, which concerns outstanding bilateral issues between Sudan and South Sudan and the situation in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states. Since I am addressing the Security Council for the first time since Kenya’s assumption of the Presidency, allow me Mr President to warmly congratulate you on your competent handling and skillful stewardship of the business of this august body.
UN News Centre

Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Mission in Western Sahara, Adopting Resolution 2602 (2021) by 13 Votes in Favour, 2 Abstentions

The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) until 31 October 2022, emphasizing the need for a realistic, practical, enduring and mutually acceptable political solution based on compromise for the region. Adopting resolution 2602 (2021) (to be...
UN News Centre

Remarks on the 50th anniversary of General Assembly resolution 2758

I am pleased to join you as we mark 50 years since the General Assembly adopted resolution 2758 deciding to “restore all its rights to the People’s Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its Government as the only legitimate representatives of China in the United Nations.”. In...
UN News Centre

(Part 2) Special meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee commemorating the 20th anniversary of the adoption of Security Council resolution 1373 (2001) and the establishment of the Counter-Terrorism Committee

On 28 September 2001, the Security Council adopted its resolution 1373 (2001), a landmark resolution that defined a broad counter-terrorism mandate for the international community and established the Counter-Terrorism Committee to monitor Member States' implementation of its provisions. This unanimous recognition by the Security Council of the severe threat posed by terrorism to international peace and security was a pivotal moment in the international community's counter-terrorism response to terrorism. Although much has been accomplished in the area of countering and preventing terrorism, significant challenges and gaps remain. This special meeting will provide an opportunity to reflect on the work of the Committee and CTED over the last 20 years and to address the change and impact achieved through their committed efforts. It will facilitate indepth discussion of the successes achieved and challenges encountered by States in implementing resolution 1373 (2001) and subsequent resolutions, as well as their various good practices developed.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General Burhan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The Secretary shared his admiration for the Sudanese people who have repeatedly voiced their desire for democracy and called for an immediate restoration of the civilian-led government. The Secretary urged General Burhan to immediately release all political figures detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan. The Secretary welcomed the General’s stated commitment to the Juba Peace Agreement and Constitutional Declaration. The Secretary expressed his hope that the Sudanese military will take the action necessary to allow the resumption of a U.S.-Sudan partnership that encompasses political, diplomatic, security, and economic cooperation.
Achim Steiner
UN News Centre

We Can End the Climate Crisis: President of UN General Assembly

"We have the science, we have the capacity, and we have the money to end the climate crisis." says Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The President of the General Assembly will hold a High-Level meeting on Climate Action ahead of the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow (COP-26). More information: https://www.un.org/pga/76/event/deliver_climate_action/
UN News Centre

Mr. Colin Stewart of Canada - Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Colin Stewart of Canada as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP). Mr. Stewart will also perform the role of Deputy to the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Cyprus. He succeeds Elizabeth Spehar...
UN News Centre

COP26 Dialogues: Renewable Energy for All

Moderator: Nanette Braun, Chief, Communications Campaigns, United Nations. Guests: Damilola Ogunbiyi, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All; and Alain Wilfried Biya, Chief, International Renewable Energy Agency (New York Office).
Birmingham Star

UN will further promote, defend Women's Rights in Afghanistan: Secretary-General

New York [US] October 23 (ANI): The United Nations will continue its activities in Afghanistan to further promote and defend women's rights in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday (local time). "In Afghanistan, the @UN is staying and delivering and will continue to promote and defend the rights...
The Independent

Watch live as State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds briefing

State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds an on-camera briefing amid plans to establish a bureau of cyberspace and digital policy in the face of a growing hacking problem in the US. This comes after a surge of ransomware attacks on US infrastructure with Price saying a Senate-confirmed ambassador at large...
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
