The global dolomite market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, to reach a valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn by the end of 2029. Dolomite is witnessing high demand from the mining & metallurgy sector, since it is used for the manufacturing of refractory materials such as bricks, refractory lining protection, refractory raw material, and in iron & steel. Moreover, the growing utilization of sintered dolomite for making LD converter lining, and calcined dolomite being used as a flux in iron making for the production of fluxed sinters, is expected to pave the way for robust sales during the forecast period (2019-2029).

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO