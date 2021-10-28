CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC parent Yum Brands misses comparable sales estimates on Delta hit

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -KFC owner Yum Brands Inc missed estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, hit by weaker than anticipated demand for its fried chicken and pizzas as rising concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus kept consumers away...

Reuters

Estee Lauder cuts sales forecast on supply chain, Delta hit

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) cut its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, as the cosmetics maker grapples with industry-wide supply chain problems and takes a hit from the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in its key markets. Renewed restrictions due to the Delta variant of COVID-19 in...
BUSINESS
QSR magazine

Yum! Brands Paces Toward Best Development Year in History

Yum! Brands is opening restaurants at a pace unlike anything it’s done before. The parent of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and The Habit Burger Grill opened a Q3 record 760 net new restaurants, right after setting the Q2 record with 603 net new stores. Year-to-date, the company has debuted a net of 1,798 locations, and only needs 243 more net openings to break the full-year mark (2,040) set in 2019.
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Royal Caribbean Revenue Disappoints as Delta Hits Ticket Sales

Oct 29 (Reuters) – Royal Caribbean Group missed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, as people were apprehensive about going on cruises due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant. Cruise ships have been sailing from U.S. ports again since late June with mostly vaccinated guests and crew, but some...
ECONOMY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Digital sales become a bigger fixture at Yum Brands

The return of customers into restaurants around the world isn’t keeping them from ordering on their phones. Yum Brands, the Louisville, Ky.-based owner of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger, said on Thursday that its digital sales topped $5 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. That’s nearly 40% of the brands’ total sales in the period.
BUSINESS
verdictfoodservice.com

Yum! Brands reports 11% increase in revenues for Q3 2021

US-based restaurant company Yum! Brands has posted revenues of $1.60bn in Q3 2021, an 11% growth from $1.44bn in Q3 2020. Its net income in the third quarter, ended 30 September, surged to $528m, an 87% increase from $283m in the same period last year. The company’s worldwide system sales,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Starbucks sales miss as COVID-19 resurgence hits China

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) missed market estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as a COVID-19 resurgence in China closed stores in several major cities and overshadowed a strong performance by its U.S. business. Fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of the Delta variant in Starbucks' largest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Northrop misses sales estimates, shares tumble

(Reuters) -Northrop Grumman Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenues that fell short of Wall Street expectations, pushing its shares down nearly 7 percent and making it the latest big U.S. defense contractor to disappoint investors with lackluster results. Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday dramatically lowered its sales expectations for this...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Yum China (YUMC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

YUMC - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined on a year-over-year basis. Nevertheless, revenues beat the consensus mark and increased year over year. During the quarter, the company’s operations were negatively impacted by the Delta variant outbreak in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Pizza Marketplace

Yum Brands enjoys Q3 sales growth

Yum! Brands worldwide system sales grew 8% and 4% unit growth financial results in the third quarter ended Sept. 20, 2021, according to a press release. In all, the company recorded 760 net-new units and same-store sales growth of 5%. The company sustained digital system sales of more than $5 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

YUM! Brands (YUM) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.06, indicating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Taco Bell Parent Yum Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat

Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Report stock climbed Thursday after third-quarter-earnings at the parent of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut nearly doubled and beat Wall Street's expectations. Shares of the Louisville, Ky., company at last check were up 0.4% at $126.25. Yum! reported net income...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

Taco Bell Parent Earnings Beat, Fueled by Strong Demand for KFC

Yum Brands topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter earnings and revenue. The company reported same-store sales growth of 5%, falling short of StreetAccount's estimates. KFC's same-store sales climbed 6% in the quarter. Yum Brands on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations, fueled by strong demand...
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

Taco Bell parent Yum Brands shares up 3.5% premarket after earnings top estimates

Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc. shares jumped 3.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company beat earnings estimates for the third quarter. Louisville, Ky.-based Yum posted net income of $528 million, or $1.75 a share, for the quarter, up from $283 million, or 92 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.22, ahead of the $1.08 FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed 11% to 1.606 billion from $1.448 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $1.590 billion FactSet consensus. Same-restaurant sales rose 5%, below the FactSet consensus for 5.8%. System sales rose 11% at KFC, were up 8% at Taco Bell and up 4% at Pizza Hut. Shares have gained 16% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
