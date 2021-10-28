Olympics-IOC to make decision on weightlifting and boxing ‘as soon as possible’

“We did it. We did it for the athletes and we did it together. And I would like to thank everyone of you for your contribution to the overwhelming success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Without your determination, these Olympic Games would not have happened. Or at least, they would not have happened in such a successful and safe way,” President Bach said at the first in-person meeting of the ANOC General Assembly since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Some 148 NOCs have sent representatives to the Greek island, while the others are participating virtually.

