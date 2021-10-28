Olympics-IOC to make decision on weightlifting and boxing ‘as soon as possible’

The International Olympic Committee has tapped Fanatics to build its first-ever global ecommerce platform, a centralized online store to hold merchandise from current, future and previous Games.
In the past, each Olympic and Paralympic host committee has worked with its own vendor to create a shop specific to those Games. Under this new agreement, which runs through the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games, Fanatics will build and operate a unified central Olympic Shop.
This is just the latest way in which the IOC, which has historically leaned heavily on individual host committees and national governing bodies, is starting to centralize various commercial...
