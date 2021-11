One Championship has postponed its Dec. 5 event due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore, promotion CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced Wednesday. The card, entitled One “X,” was scheduled to be headlined by a mixed-rules bout between former UFC flyweight ruler Demetrious Johnson and One muay Thai title holder Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Additionally, two title fights were also slated to take place at the event: Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker at bantamweight (145 pounds) and Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon at featherweight (155 pounds). A new date for the One X card is currently unknown, though MMAFighting.com is reporting that the promotion is tentatively targeting March.

