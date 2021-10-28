CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate set to dominate G20 summit ahead of U.N. conference

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
ROME (Reuters) – If high-stakes climate talks are to succeed next month in Glasgow, the initial signs of progress may emerge this weekend when leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies hold their first face-to-face meeting in two years. Big obstacles lie in the way. The G20 is divided...

Related
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

We’re Heading Straight for a Demi-Armageddon

The COP26 international climate-change negotiations have just begun in Glasgow, Scotland, and the vibes are … ambivalent. The leaders of Russia and China haven’t bothered to attend, but did promise to help end deforestation by 2030—though many observers are skeptical that they will keep their word. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan lost a powerful provision that would have helped convert the nation’s electricity grid to renewable energy, but still includes an unprecedented $555 billion to combat climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
New York Post

Top Senate GOPer demands details of White House travel to climate summit

A top Senate Republican on Monday asked the Biden administration to provide a complete accounting of the financial and environmental cost of the president’s travel to the ongoing UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland — as well as to explain why officials could not take part in the gathering virtually.
POTUS
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
KVIA

WATCH: Biden delivers remarks at U.N. climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland — President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, scolding rival China on climate and appealing to other leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that he is still working to nail down at home.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

COP26: What to expect at the upcoming U.N. climate summit

President Biden will attend the United Nations' climate change conference, known as COP26, beginning October 31. Leaders from 196 countries will engage in climate talks aimed at bolstering pledges made under the Paris Agreement in 2015. CBS News climate and energy reporter Cara Korte joins CBSN's Lana Zak with everything to know about the upcoming summit.
Reuters

Yellen to attend G20 meeting in Rome, U.N. climate talks - Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will participate in high-level Group of 20 meetings in Rome next week and attend in a United Nations climate change conference in Scotland the following week, the Treasury Department said Thursday. Yellen will also visit Dublin, Ireland for talks on global tax...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

What you need to know about the upcoming U.N. global climate summit

President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement. President Joe Biden rejoined on his first day in office. But Senate Democrats are still fighting over new climate legislation that would give Mr. Biden something to brag about as the U.S. attempts to reassert itself as a leader at next week's global climate summit.
POTUS
WFAE

These 4 charts explain why the stakes are so high at the U.N. climate summit

Leaders from around the world are gathering in Glasgow, Scotland, to hammer out new pledges to fight climate change. The stakes are high. Scientists warn that heat-trapping emissions must fall dramatically by 2030. Otherwise, the world faces more extreme hurricanes, floods and droughts, likely displacing millions of people. Still, negotiations at the COP26 meeting are expected to be tough. Here are four reasons why.
ENVIRONMENT
East Bay Times

Queen Elizabeth to skip U.N. climate summit on ‘advice to rest’

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has pulled out of the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow next week after she was advised by doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday. A palace source said the decision to not attend had been taken as a “sensible precaution” and to...
WORLD
