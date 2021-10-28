Cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations (African Union) - Security Council VTC Debate

The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General. The Secretary-General arrived in Rome this morning where, tomorrow, he will join the Group of 20 (G20) annual summit. He spoke to reporters a few hours ago, and he said that we are at a pivotal moment for our planet. On the eve of the twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, he said, all roads to success go through Rome. But, let’s be clear, he added — there is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver. He urged the G20 to show the solidarity that people want and that our world so desperately needs — and this begins by rebuilding trust and credibility. On vaccines, the Secretary-General called for support to the strategy presented by the World Health Organization (WHO), and coordination among Member States for the implementation of this strategy. On climate, he stressed the need for a meaningful increase of adaptation in climate finance to the benefit of countries of the developing world, small island developing States and African countries, which are now suffering the impacts of climate change more than anywhere else. He also emphasized that we must create conditions to allow for an effective reduction of emissions in this decade. The full transcript of his press remarks is online. Later in the day, the Secretary-General held a series of bilateral meetings with the Italian hosts of the G20, including President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He congratulated Italy for its presidency of the G20.

