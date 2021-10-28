CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations (African Union) - Security Council VTC Debate

UN News Centre
 7 days ago

The Security Council holds a high-level virtual debate on cooperation between the United Nations, regional and subregional organizations and the African Union, on the...

media.un.org

UN News Centre

Mr. Colin Stewart of Canada - Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Colin Stewart of Canada as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP). Mr. Stewart will also perform the role of Deputy to the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Cyprus. He succeeds Elizabeth Spehar...
WORLD
The Independent

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly.The declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office,...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Mission in Western Sahara, Adopting Resolution 2602 (2021) by 13 Votes in Favour, 2 Abstentions

The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) until 31 October 2022, emphasizing the need for a realistic, practical, enduring and mutually acceptable political solution based on compromise for the region. Adopting resolution 2602 (2021) (to be...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Jaishankar to address UNSC debate on cooperation between UN, regional bodies

New York [US], October 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday will be addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on "Cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations (African Union)". "Coming up tomorrow: UNSC High-Level Virtual Open Debate on Cooperation between the UN and regional...
POLITICS
Uhuru Kenyatta
CBS News

Ethiopian leader calls on citizens to defend his government as Tigray rebels make gains

Johannesburg — It's been nearly one year since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country's northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy's standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General. The Secretary-General arrived in Rome this morning where, tomorrow, he will join the Group of 20 (G20) annual summit. He spoke to reporters a few hours ago, and he said that we are at a pivotal moment for our planet. On the eve of the twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, he said, all roads to success go through Rome. But, let’s be clear, he added — there is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver. He urged the G20 to show the solidarity that people want and that our world so desperately needs — and this begins by rebuilding trust and credibility. On vaccines, the Secretary-General called for support to the strategy presented by the World Health Organization (WHO), and coordination among Member States for the implementation of this strategy. On climate, he stressed the need for a meaningful increase of adaptation in climate finance to the benefit of countries of the developing world, small island developing States and African countries, which are now suffering the impacts of climate change more than anywhere else. He also emphasized that we must create conditions to allow for an effective reduction of emissions in this decade. The full transcript of his press remarks is online. Later in the day, the Secretary-General held a series of bilateral meetings with the Italian hosts of the G20, including President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He congratulated Italy for its presidency of the G20.
WORLD
#The United Nations#Vtc#The Security Council#The African Union
hngn.com

Putin Against No Veto Rights for Permanent UN Security Council Members; Organization's Reversion to League of Nations is Dangerous

Russian President Vladimir Putin disagrees that no veto right for permanent UN Security Council members is unacceptable. The suggested reform is not advisable because it will devolve the present body into the impotent League of Nations that failed decades ago to stop conflicts. Putin disagrees with depriving UN Security Council...
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
BALTIMORE, MD
MarketRealist

U.S. Missionaries Are the Latest Kidnapping Victims in Haiti

The island nation of Haiti has a long history of economic struggle, political turmoil, and revolution. In a country ravished by corrupt leadership, lawlessness has reached extreme heights as people grow desperate for food, money, shelter and access to healthcare. America is not exempt from the country’s frustration and desperation. On October 16, 17 missionaries were abducted in Haiti by the 400 Mawozo group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
BET

Jamaican Lawmaker Calling For Queen Elizabeth To Be Removed As Head Of State

In September of 2020, Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth as the head of state. Now a lawmaker is demanding the same be done in Jamaica. According to Express, Mark Golding, leader of the People’s National Party (PNP), said in a speech to the Jamaican Parliament, "It is worth noting that our sister island in the CARICOM, Barbados, has recently taken the required steps to repatriate their sovereignty by establishing a Barbadian as their head of state and first president. That was a bipartisan exercise concluded in a timely manner from start to finish, through cooperation between the government and opposition in Barbados. I wish to commend them for it."
POLITICS

