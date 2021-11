Cardano (ADA) is back at it again – this time with a major milestone and new update. Cardano is gearing up to be in around 2 millions wallets this year. Will this help the already fast growing coin’s reputation and market cap as things begin to unfold? It has only been around a year since the coin reached 1 million wallets, and another million to add on top will make it a token to watch.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO