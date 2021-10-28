CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T Rowe Price to expand into alternative investments with $4.2 billion Oak Hill deal

By Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) – Asset management firm T Rowe Price on Thursday agreed to buy fund manager Oak Hill Advisors in a $4.2 billion cash-and-stock deal, moving deeper into the alternative investments market and offering more choices for its clients. Shares of T Rowe were up as much as 6% at...

